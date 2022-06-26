 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff: June 27

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, June 27

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs at The Battle of Omaha tournament; Bismarck Capitals at Williston, 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Garrison, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Capitals at Williston, 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Reps at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Capitals at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Capitals at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 12:05 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29

American Legion baseball: Minot at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Mandan A’s at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, June 30

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Williston, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck 15s at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

4 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Beulah at Washburn Post 12

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland

TV TODAY

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SPORTS

8 p.m.

CBSSN — 2022 Women's Collegiate Sports Awards Show

ICE HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Memorial Cup Tournament: Hamilton vs. Shawinigan, Semifinal

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Toronto OR Oakland at NY Yankees

BSN — Minnesota at Cleveland

9 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels OR Baltimore at Seattle

TENNIS

5 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round

10 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round

5 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round

WNBA

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Los Angeles

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck High’s Jake Leingang pushed hard for a second national championship, but fell just short, taking a third-place finish in the mile run at the New Balance Outdoor National track and field championships. After being trapped in a box for most of the race, Leingang got free on the final lap and jumped himself from eighth into third over the final 200 meters.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Bismarck Roughriders bolstered their linebacking corps by signing former Mandan and UND standout Eric Schmidt. Schmidt was expected to see time not only at linebacker, but safety or even defensive end, depending on the package of players on the field.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): An error-filled outing by Minot was to Mandan’s benefit, as the Chiefs collected eight unearned runs in an 11-4 Western Division Legion victory. Dave Froelich needed only 84 pitches to clear all nine innings against Minot in his first win of the season, while Mark Luther, Byron Ralph, and Mark Bickler struggled to complete eight. Mandan knocked out 12 hits in the victory, led by Bruce Junker’s four hits.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The 1908 St. Louis Cardinals, who were shut out 33 times.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com.

