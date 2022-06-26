Morning Kickoff: June 27

MORNING KICKOFF
Monday, June 27
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs at The Battle of Omaha tournament; Bismarck Capitals at Williston, 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Garrison, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Capitals at Williston, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday, June 28
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Reps at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Capitals at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Capitals at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 12:05 p.m.
Wednesday, June 29
American Legion baseball: Minot at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Mandan A’s at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Thursday, June 30
American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Williston, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck 15s at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field.
Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
4 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Beulah at Washburn Post 12
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland
TV TODAY
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SPORTS
8 p.m.
CBSSN — 2022 Women's Collegiate Sports Awards Show
ICE HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Memorial Cup Tournament: Hamilton vs. Shawinigan, Semifinal
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at Toronto OR Oakland at NY Yankees
BSN — Minnesota at Cleveland
9 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels OR Baltimore at Seattle
TENNIS
5 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round
10 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round
5 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round
WNBA
9:30 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Los Angeles
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck High’s Jake Leingang pushed hard for a second national championship, but fell just short, taking a third-place finish in the mile run at the New Balance Outdoor National track and field championships. After being trapped in a box for most of the race, Leingang got free on the final lap and jumped himself from eighth into third over the final 200 meters.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Bismarck Roughriders bolstered their linebacking corps by signing former Mandan and UND standout Eric Schmidt. Schmidt was expected to see time not only at linebacker, but safety or even defensive end, depending on the package of players on the field.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): An error-filled outing by Minot was to Mandan’s benefit, as the Chiefs collected eight unearned runs in an 11-4 Western Division Legion victory. Dave Froelich needed only 84 pitches to clear all nine innings against Minot in his first win of the season, while Mark Luther, Byron Ralph, and Mark Bickler struggled to complete eight. Mandan knocked out 12 hits in the victory, led by Bruce Junker’s four hits.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The 1908 St. Louis Cardinals, who were shut out 33 times.
