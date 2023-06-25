MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, June 26

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Dickinson (2), 6 p.m.; Williston at Mandan A’s (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Tuesday, June 27

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Governors (7-inning game), 7:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Watford City at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Mandan A’s at Bismarck Senators (1 game), 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Minot, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Jamestown (2), 5 p.m.; Dickinson at Bismarck Reps, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Watford City at Bismarck Senators (2), 5 p.m., Haaland Field.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, June 29

American Legion baseball: West Fargo at Governors (2), 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan Chiefs at Fargo Post 400 (2), 5:30 p.m.; Minot at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Bismarck 15s at Bismarck Reps, 5 p.m., Haaland Field; Dickinson at Mandan A’s (2) 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 30

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Senators at Bismarck Reps, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan Chiefs at Minot tournament.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:20 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Atlanta

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL WORLD SERIES

6 p.m.

ESPN — Game 3: LSU vs. Florida (championship)

ESPNU — Game 3: LSU vs. Florida (ump cam)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets

6:20 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Atlanta

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels

NHL

7 p.m.

TNT — 2023 Awards

SOCCER

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: El Salvador vs. Martinique, Group C

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Panama, Group C

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Eastbourne; WTA: Bad Homburg; ATP: Mallorca

WNBA

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at Las Vegas

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): The Menace of Nelson, Minnesota, emerged from the loser’s bracket to beat Toxic of Parker, Colorado, twice in a row to win the McQuade’s Class D competition, the highest division of the tournament. The Menace eked out a 16-13 win in the first championship game thanks to a 5-for-5 day from Kelsey Proell. In the second championship game, Myste Hutton finished off an eight-hit championship round in a 14-8 victory.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Chris Gulsvig went 4-for-4 with a double, three runs score and an RBI for the Bismarck Governors in their 9-4 Legion victory over the Mandan Chiefs. Rob Bird Horse pitched around a four-run top of the fourth inning by the Chiefs to get the victory.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Troy Belohlavek drove to his sixth Streets class win of the season at Central States Race Track. Belohlavek also won his heat race. Belohlavek earned the win by holding off Darrel Erickson of McKenzie and Lynn Christianson of Bismarck for the victory. The same three also are 1-2-3 in points.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The University of Southern California with 12, the last in 1998. LSU (2009) and Texas (2005) have won six titles each. LSU can win its seventh championship tonight against Florida in Omaha, Nebraska. The series is tied at 1-1 heading into the decisive third game.