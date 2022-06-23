Morning Kickoff: June 24

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, June 24

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs vs. Pius (2 p.m.) and River City (4:30 p.m.) at The Battle of Omaha tournament; Mandan Chiefs at Minot tournament; Mandan A’s tournament, Memorial Ballpark.

Nothwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Softball: McQuade Charity Tournament.

Saturday, June 25

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs vs. Middleton (7:45 a.m.) at The Battle of Omaha tournament; Mandan Chiefs at Minot tournament; Mandan A’s tournament, Memorial Ballpark.

IFL: Iowa at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Event Center.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Softball: McQuade Charity Tournament: Bismarck and Mandan.

Sunday, June 26

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs at The Battle of Omaha tournament; Mandan Chiefs at Minot tournament; Mandan A’s tournament, Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 1:05 p.m.

Softball: McQuade Charity Tournament.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Colorado at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200

CFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hamilton at Winnipeg

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Second Round

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round

MIXED MARITAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — PFL 5 Main Card: Featherweights & Heavyweights

8 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 282 Main Card: Gegard Mousasi vs. Johnny Eblen (Middleweights)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Mets at Miami OR Boston at Cleveland

7 p.m.

BSN — Colorado at Minnesota

STANLEY CUP

7 p.m.

ABC — Game 5: Tampa Bay at Colorado

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Mallorca (ATP); Eastbourne (WTA); Bad Homburg (WTA), Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

9 p.m.

CNBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 2

WNBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Atlanta

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Justin Zook of Plymouth, Minnesota was one of three swimmers to break world records as the U.S. Paralympic Swimming Trials at the Bismarck Aquatic Center rolled along. He was joined in record-breaking times by Kayla Wheeler, who broke her own record in the S1 50 butterfly and Jessica Long, who added her fourth world record of the Trials with a new top mark in the S8 100 fly.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Bismarck Governors won their second Missouri River Classic title in three years with an 8-7 triumph over DePere, Wis., in the championship game. Brandon Mayer had an RBI double in the fifth inning to break a 7-7 tie and drive in pinch-runner Justin Riveland. Bismarck reliever Bo Stanley locked it down the rest of the way, allowing just a lone single over the final two innings.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Don Zander of Mandan won the first heat and feature race in the three-race street class program at the Central States Race Track. Paul Schultz of Washburn claimed three wins in five events, outdistancing the competition in the first heat of the modified stock competition, the trophy dash and the feature modified stock race. Twenty cars, up from the first two weeks of competition, ran for a total purse of $449.

TRIVIA ANSWER

2014, when the Wolves selected Zach LaVine, Glenn Robinson, Markel Brown, and Alessandro Gentile.

