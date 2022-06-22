Morning Kickoff: June 23

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, June 23

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs vs. Bellevue West (9 a.m.) and 316 (11:30 a.m.) at The Battle of Omaha tournament; Pierre, S.D. at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Minot at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Mandan A’s at Williston, 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, June 24

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs vs. Pius (2 p.m.) and River City (4:30 p.m.) at The Battle of Omaha tournament; Mandan Chiefs at Minot tournament; Mandan A’s tournament, Memorial Ballpark.

Nothwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Softball: McQuade Charity Tournament: Bismarck and Mandan.

Saturday, June 25

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs vs. Middleton (7:45 a.m.) at The Battle of Omaha tournament; Mandan Chiefs at Minot tournament; Mandan A’s tournament, Memorial Ballpark.

IFL: Iowa at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Event Center.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Softball: McQuade Charity Tournament: Bismarck and Mandan.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Hawthorn at Western

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 14: Mississippi vs. Arkansas, Omaha, Neb. (If necessary)

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Women's PGA Championship, First Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Atlanta

12 p.m.

BSN – Cleveland at Minnesota

6 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at N.Y. Yankees

10 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at San Diego (Joined in progress)

NBA DRAFT

7 p.m.

ABC/ESPN — Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team O'Toole, San Diego

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team O'Toole, San Diego

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Thursday & Friday)

TENNIS — ATP: Mallorca; WTA: Eastbourne and Bad Homburg, Quarterfinals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): A better 2012 attempt awaited Stephenville, Texas’ Poncho Limas in the PBR Bull-Riding Challenge in Bismarck over his 2011 ride. Limas scored a 92 to claim top honors on the first night of the 2012 Challenge at the Civic Center. Limas was the only rider of 12 who attempted that rode the full eight seconds in the short round, while eight riders before and three after him hit the dirt. Limas had previously tied for the fourth-best score in the qualifying round with an 87.5.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck’s Greg Melhus beat Clint Nelson of Fargo 2 and 1 to capture the North Dakota Mid-Amateur golf tournament. Nelson beat defending champion Mike Podolak of Oxbow in the semifinals, but couldn’t find a way past Melhus in the title match. Melhus reached the championship by beating Craig Stein of Moorhead, Minn.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Jim Mohler won the state Elks singles championship and paced Bismarck to the team title in the North Dakota Elks Shoot. Bismarck’s team of Mohler, Dick Eastman, Chet Nelson, Charles Dugo and Eldon Fliginger outshot teams from Minot, Fargo, Grand Forks and Dickinson to win the team crown. A team from Bismarck also won the junior team competition, as a quintet of Brad Banker, Ken Jennings, Mike Eastman, Debbie Jennings, and Mark Myers beat four other squads. Mandan’s C.W. Beasley won the handicap shooting title.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Greg Oden from Ohio State was selected No. 1 by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2007 NBA Draft.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.