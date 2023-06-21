MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, June 22

American Legion baseball: BismarckGovernors at Battle of Omaha tournament, Omaha, Neb.; Mandan Chiefs at Jamestown (2), 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, June 23

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

American Legion baseball: Governors at Battle of Omaha tournament, Omaha, Neb.; Reps at Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Senators at Willison (2), 1 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Minot, 7:05 p.m.

Softball: McQuade tournament, 6 p.m. (all divisions, all complexes).

RADIO TODAY

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

5 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Garrison vs. Hazen

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:10 a.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Boston at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at St. Kilda

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Game 13: Teams TBD, if necessary

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 14: Teams TBD, if necessary

GOLF

5:30 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: International Open, First Round, Munich

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: PGA Championship, Baltusrol

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands

11 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: Korea Open, Second Round

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

BSN – Boston at Minnesota

MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia

6 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at N.Y. Yankees

NBA DRAFT

7 p.m.

ABC/ESPN — NBA Draft 2023: Brooklyn, N.Y.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Minot at Bismarck

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)

TENNIS — ATP: London, Halle; WTA: Berlin, Birmingham, Early rounds

WNBA

7 p.m.

BSN — Connecticut at Minnesota

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Matt Weiand went the distance on the mound to lead the Mandan Chiefs to a 5-3 road win over Wahpeton. Weiand struck out three and allowed just three hits. Zach Scott had two hits and scored twice. Logan McDowall had two RBIs for the Chiefs.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): University of North Dakota forwardZach Parise was selected with the 17th pick in the first round of the NHL draft by the New Jersey Devils. Parise was the highest drafted UND player since defenseman Jason Herter was taken eighth overall in the 1989 draft by the Vancouver Canucks. Parise had 61 points in 39 games in the 2002-03 season.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Jeff Engel fired five shutout innings and Mike Fordyce tossed two scoreless frames to lead Bismarck to a 9-0 Legion baseball win over Dickinson. Engel struck out nine batters and surrendered just one hit. Fordyce fanned four and allowed on knock. Tim Wolf went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Bismarck.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Washington Senators moved to Texas and became the Rangers in 1972.

