Morning Kickoff: June 22

Wednesday, June 22

American Legion baseball: Bismarck 15s at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, June 23

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs vs. Bellevue West (9 a.m.) and 316 (11:30 a.m.) at The Battle of Omaha tournament; Pierre, S.D. at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Minot at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Mandan A’s at Williston, 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, June 24

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs vs. Pius (2 p.m.) and River City (4:30 p.m.) at The Battle of Omaha tournament; Mandan Chiefs at Minot tournament; Mandan A’s tournament, Memorial Ballpark.

Nothwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Softball: McQuade Charity Tournament.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

1 p.m.

ESPN — Game 11: Teams TBD, Omaha, Neb.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Game 12: Teams TBD, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at Chicago White Sox

4 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Texas (Joined in progress)

6 p.m.

MLBN — Detroit at Boston OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay

6:40 p.m.

BSN – Cleveland at Minnesota

9 p.m.

MLBN — Kansas City at L.A. Angels

STANLEY CUP

7 p.m.

ABC — Game 4: Colorado at Tampa Bay

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Wednesday & Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP: Mallorca; WTA: Eastbourne and Bad Homburg, Early rounds

WNBA

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — New York at Connecticut

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Jessica Long had an excellent first day at the U.S. Paralympic Swimming Trials at the Bismarck Aquatic Center. Long broke world records in the S8 400 freestyle and the SB7 100 breaststroke, with her 50 split in the breaststroke also good enough to set its own record. There were a total of 36 American and 11 Pan-American standards set on just the first day of competition, including Long’s.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Bismarck Governors dominated in their run at the Missouri River Classic, opening with a 4-3 win over Fridley, Minn., followed by a 6-0 shutout of Sauk Rapids, Minn., and then got its offense going in 14-3 and 5-0 wins over the Fargo Sox and Beulah, respectively. Not to be outdone on the pitching side of things, Rob Bird Horse notched a one-hitter for the Governors in their win against Sauk Rapids. The 4-0 record set Bismarck up for a match with Saskatoon in the tournament semifinal, with DePere and Fridley playing in the other semifinal.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Leo Hennessey and Gary Hoffman won the outstanding wrestler awards in the intermediate and open divisions, respectively, at the North Dakota Wrestling Club tournament. Hennessey won the 138-pound title and Hoffman claimed victory at 153 pounds in the post-high school class. Bill Demaray won the quick pin award (24 seconds) while winning the 193-pound open title. Bill Reimnitz won the award for securing the most pins in the least amount of time (two pins, 1:11) while winning at 137 pounds. About 150 wrestlers from the Dakotas, Minnesota, Montana and Wyoming competed in the two-day tournament.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The 2001 Seattle Mariners and 1939 New York Yankees each won 50 of their first 64 games.

