MORNING KICKOFF
Wednesday, June 21
American Legion baseball: Watford City at Bismarck Reps, 5 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Beulah at Bismarck Senators, (2), 5 p.m., Haaland Field; Mandan A’s at Dickinson (2), 6 p.m.
Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Thursday, June 22
American Legion baseball: BismarckGovernors at Battle of Omaha tournament, Omaha, Neb.; Mandan Chiefs at Jamestown (2), 5 p.m.
Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Friday, June 23
People are also reading…
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
American Legion baseball: Governors at Battle of Omaha tournament, Omaha, Neb.; Reps at Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Senators at Willison (2), 1 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Minot, 7:05 p.m.
Softball: McQuade tournament, 6 p.m. (all divisions, all complexes).
RADIO TODAY
6:40 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Boston at Minnesota
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Game 11: Florida vs. TCU, loser out
6 p.m.
ESPN — Game 12: Wake Forest vs. TBD
GOLF
11 p.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: Korea Open, First Round
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: International Open, Munich
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
6 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Group A
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Baltimore at Tampa Bay
5:30 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia
6:40 p.m.
BSN – Boston at Minnesota
8:30 p.m.
MLBN —L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels
SOCCER
6 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers at York United
9 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers Valour at Pacific
SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Taylor vs. Team Leach
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Filler vs. Team Leach
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)
TENNIS — ATP: London, Halle; WTA: Berlin, Birmingham, Early rounds
WNBA
2:30 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Phoenix
WOMEN’S RUGBY
4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Josh Seibel fired six stellar innings for the Bismarck Governors in their 1-0 win over Aurora, Colorado, in Omaha, Nebraska. Seibel allowed two hits, walked three and struck out eight to earn the win. Brandon Gieszler worked a scoreless ninth to earn the save. Jared Spooner doubled home Trent Bohan with the only run of the game.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Bill Helbling notched his first feature win of the season in the Hobby Stocks class at Dacotah Speedway. The Mandan racer said his machine performed well in the warm conditions: “My car does work when it dries out. This was the first time the car has run real well.” Jeremy Gunderson of Bismarck drove to second.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Nationally-known band leader Lawrence Welk will be inducted into the North Dakota Golf Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Minot Country Club. Welk, a native of Strasburg, North Dakota, will play in a foursome at the Hall of Fame’s annual tournament.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Ted Williams his .406 for the Boston Red Sox in 1941.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)