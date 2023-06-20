MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, June 21

American Legion baseball: Watford City at Bismarck Reps, 5 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Beulah at Bismarck Senators, (2), 5 p.m., Haaland Field; Mandan A’s at Dickinson (2), 6 p.m.

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, June 22

American Legion baseball: BismarckGovernors at Battle of Omaha tournament, Omaha, Neb.; Mandan Chiefs at Jamestown (2), 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, June 23

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

American Legion baseball: Governors at Battle of Omaha tournament, Omaha, Neb.; Reps at Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Senators at Willison (2), 1 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Minot, 7:05 p.m.

Softball: McQuade tournament, 6 p.m. (all divisions, all complexes).

RADIO TODAY

6:40 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Boston at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Game 11: Florida vs. TCU, loser out

6 p.m.

ESPN — Game 12: Wake Forest vs. TBD

GOLF

11 p.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: Korea Open, First Round

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: International Open, Munich

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Group A

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Baltimore at Tampa Bay

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia

6:40 p.m.

BSN – Boston at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

MLBN —L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels

SOCCER

6 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers at York United

9 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers Valour at Pacific

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Taylor vs. Team Leach

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Filler vs. Team Leach

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP: London, Halle; WTA: Berlin, Birmingham, Early rounds

WNBA

2:30 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Phoenix

WOMEN’S RUGBY

4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Josh Seibel fired six stellar innings for the Bismarck Governors in their 1-0 win over Aurora, Colorado, in Omaha, Nebraska. Seibel allowed two hits, walked three and struck out eight to earn the win. Brandon Gieszler worked a scoreless ninth to earn the save. Jared Spooner doubled home Trent Bohan with the only run of the game.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Bill Helbling notched his first feature win of the season in the Hobby Stocks class at Dacotah Speedway. The Mandan racer said his machine performed well in the warm conditions: “My car does work when it dries out. This was the first time the car has run real well.” Jeremy Gunderson of Bismarck drove to second.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Nationally-known band leader Lawrence Welk will be inducted into the North Dakota Golf Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Minot Country Club. Welk, a native of Strasburg, North Dakota, will play in a foursome at the Hall of Fame’s annual tournament.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Ted Williams his .406 for the Boston Red Sox in 1941.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)