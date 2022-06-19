Morning Kickoff: June 20

MORNING KICKOFF
Monday, June 20
American Legion baseball: Dickinson at Mandan A’s, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Senators at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday, June 21
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs at Pierre, S.D., 7 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Mandan A’s at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.
Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Wednesday, June 22
American Legion baseball: Bismarck 15s at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Thursday, June 23
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs at The Battle of Omaha tournament; Pierre, S.D. at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Minot at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Mandan A’s at Williston, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Friday, June 24
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs at The Battle of Omaha tournament; Mandan Chiefs at Minot tournament; Mandan A’s tournament, Memorial Ballpark.
Nothwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Softball: McQuade Charity Tournament.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Game 7: Auburn vs. Stanford
6 p.m.
ESPN — Game 8: Mississippi vs. Arkansas
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at N.Y. Mets
7 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at Milwaukee
STANLEY CUP
7 p.m.
ABC — Game 3: Colorado at Tampa Bay
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Gibson, San Diego
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Gibson, San Diego
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Tuesday & Wednesday)
TENNIS — ATP: Eastbourne; WTA: Bad Homburg, Early rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck State College made an international splash in women’s basketball, as Rebecca Magdich of Melbourne, Australia signed a national letter of intent to play for the Mystics. Magdich was a member of the 2010 state girls team that captured the gold medal and earned the Best and Fairest in Basketball award from 2008-2011.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Pitching ruled the day in the first round of the Missouri River Classic, as Matt Kolb of DePere, Wis., threw a no-hitter, Jason McRea of Saskatoon locked down a one-hitter, and DePere’s Jordan Stauber had a two-hitter despite the hitting-friendly confines of Mandan’s Memorial Ballpark. Kolb’s outing came in a 2-0 win over Saskatoon, McRea threw his one-hitter against Mandan in a 7-3 win, and Stauber shut down the previously unbeaten Bismarck Senators for a 7-0 shutout.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Empire Home Furnishings of Valley City downed Provident Life of Bismarck 6-3 to win the 32-team Capital City Invitational slow-pitch softball tournament title. Empire Home reached the championship game by blowing out Nastrom-Peterson Motors 36-4 in the opening round, beating Minot Alley Cat Lounge 6-3, and edging past Century Motors of Bismarck 13-12 in the semifinals. Century Motors beat Lee’s Bar of Rugby 13-3 for third place.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Justin Rose won the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Penn.
