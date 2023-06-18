MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, June 19

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Williston (2), 5:30 p.m.

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Tuesday, June 20

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 9:05 a.m. and 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Wednesday, June 21

American Legion baseball: Watford City at Bismarck Reps, 5 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Beulah at Bismarck Senators, (2), 5 p.m., Haaland Field; Mandan A’s at Dickinson (2), 6 p.m.

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, June 22

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors vs. BJE, 9 a.m. at Battle of Omaha tournament; Mandan Chiefs at Jamestown (2), 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, June 23

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

American Legion baseball: Governors at Battle of Omaha tournament, Omaha, Neb.; Reps at Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Senators at Willison (2), 1 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Minot, 7:05 p.m.

Softball: McQuade tournament.

RADIO TODAY

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

4 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) -- Hazen vs. Washburn

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Boston at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL WORLD SERIES

1 p.m.

ESPN — Game 7: Tennessee vs. Stanford

6 p.m.

ESPN — Game 8: LSU vs. Wake Forest

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.

BSN – Boston at Minnesota

7 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Mets at Houston

SOCCER

11 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying: Armenia vs. Latvia, Group D

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying: France vs. Greece, Group B

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Filler

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Taylor vs. Team Filler

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP: London, Halle; WTA: Berlin, Birmingham, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Jake Leingang repeated as champion in the 5,000-meter run at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Greensboro, N.C. The Bismarck High School standout set a meet record with a winning time of 14:11.61. At the same meet, Drew Wiseman of Century placed fifth in the 400-meter hurdles (52.12).

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Jesse Wolff, Valdie Magstadt and Billy Bauman each had four hits in the doubleheader as Beulah dispatched of Valley City 9-1 and 13-10. Jared Moore went all seven innings on the mound in the first game, surrendering just four hits. Garth Wiedrich added three hits and three RBIs on the day for Beulah.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Mandan fell to Grand Forks as pitcher Jeff LaBlanc spun a four-hit shutout. LaBlanc had four strikeouts in the complete-game gem. Dave Froehlich went the distance on the mound, allowing nine hits, but was saddled with the loss. Chuck Evans had two hits and scored twice for Grand Forks in the win.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Johnny Bench hit 389 home runs for the Cincinnati Reds. Yogi Berra ranks second with 358 with the New York Yankees. Jorge Posada (275, Yankees), Roy Campanella (242, Dodgers) and Salvador Perez (237, Royals) rank 3-5.

