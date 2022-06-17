 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff: June 18

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, June 18

American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: Stanley Stingers vs. Bismarck Reps, 11 a.m.; Fargp Post 400 Comets vs. Bismarck 15s, 1:30 p.m.; Bismarck Senators vs, West Fargo Vets, 4 p.m.; Bismarck Scarlets vs. Beulah Cyclones, 4 p.m. (Haaland Field); Stanley Stingers vs. Fargo Post 400 Comets, 6:30 p.m.; Bismarck Scarlets vs. West Fargo Vets, 6:30 p.m. (Haaland Field).

High school football: Shrine Game Bowl at Mayville State: 11-man game (4 p.m.); 9-man game (7 p.m.).

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Rodeo: PBR Bull Riding Challenge, 7:30 p.m., Event Center.

Sunday, June 19

American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Arizona

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.

CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Fla.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping Truck Series: Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa

BIG3 BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

CBS — Week 1: Chicago

BOXING

9 p.m.

ESPN — Light-heavyweights: Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr., New York

CFL

8:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Saskatchewan at Edmonton

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

1 p.m.

ESPN — Game 3: Arkansas vs. Stanford

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 4: Mississippi vs. Auburn, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

11 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: U.S. Open, Third Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: From Blythefield Country Club, Third round, Belmont, Mich.

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.

NBC — Royal Ascot: Day 5, Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England

12 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

LACROSSE

12 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Archers vs. Cannons, Hempstead, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Detroit

6 p.m.

FOX — St. Louis at Boston or Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers

9 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Arizona

STANLEY CUP

7 p.m.

ABC — Game 2: Tampa Bay at Colorado

SOCCER

11 a.m.

ESPN — USL Championship: El Paso FC at Detroit City FC

2 p.m.

ABC — MLS: LAFC at Seattle

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Portland at L.A. Galaxy

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Paris Meeting, Paris

USFL

11 a.m.

USA — Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.

3 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The NDGA State Junior golf tournament got underway with a Bismarck player at the top. Matt Schirado led the second flight at Prairie West Golf Course by carding a 72. Schirado’s 72 was good for second behind first flight leader Grady Meyer of Fargo, who locked down a 68. Meyer would win his second consecutive title by shooting a 76 on day two to outlast Bismarck golfer Jake DeForest, who finished at 147.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Jon Nelson, a two-time regional coach of the year at Stanley, was named the new head wrestling coach at Mandan High School. Nelson, a native of Stanley, coached Kenmare the previous six seasons, winning regional coaching honors twice. Nelson succeeded Randy Wilson, who coached the Braves for seven seasons. Joining Nelson as a new coach on Mandan’s staff was Dakota Star Gymnastics’ program director Lezlie Kalberer, who was brought on as Mandan’s gymnastics coach.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Site assignments were announced for the 1972-73 school year state tournaments, with Bismarck retaining the Class A basketball tournament and Class A wrestling tournament, while Minot will host the Class B basketball tournament. Grand Forks got the hockey playoffs, and Valley City will run the track meet.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Michael Jordan with six.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

