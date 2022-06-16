Morning Kickoff: June 17

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, June 17

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Dickinson, 6:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan A’s, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: Bismarck Reps vs. Bismarck 15s, 11 a.m.; Bismarck Reps vs. Fargo Post 400 Comets, 1:30 p.m.; Bismarck Senators vs. Beulah Cyclones, 4 p.m.; Stanley vs. Bismarck 15s, 4 p.m. (Haaland Field); Bismarck Senators vs. Bismarck Scarlets, 6:30 p.m.; West Fargo Vets vs. Beulah Cyclones, 6:30 p.m. (Haaland Field).

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

IFL: Bismarck at Quad City, 7:05 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Rodeo: PBR Bull Riding Challenge, 7:30 p.m., Event Center.

Saturday, June 18

American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: Stanley Stingers vs. Bismarck Reps, 11 a.m.; Fargp Post 400 Comets vs. Bismarck 15s, 1:30 p.m.; Bismarck Senators vs, West Fargo Vets, 4 p.m.; Bismarck Scarlets vs. Beulah Cyclones, 4 p.m. (Haaland Field); Stanley Stingers vs. Fargo Post 400 Comets, 6:30 p.m.; Bismarck Scarlets vs. West Fargo Vets, 6:30 p.m. (Haaland Field).

High school football: Shrine Game Bowl at Mayville State: 11-man game (4 p.m.); 9-man game (7 p.m.).

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Rodeo: PBR Bull Riding Challenge, 7:30 p.m., Event Center.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Arizona

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

CFL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Ottawa

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

1 p.m.

ESPN — Game 1: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M

6 p.m.

ESPN — Game 2: Notre Dame vs. Texas

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Second Round

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN — PFL 4 Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — MLB Draft Combine: From San Diego

8:30 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Arizona

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — London (ATP); Halle (ATP); Berlin (WTA); Birmingham (WTA), Quarterfinals

5 a.m.

TENNIS — London (ATP); Halle (ATP); Berlin (WTA); Birmingham (WTA), Quarterfinals

4 a.m. (Friday and Saturday)

TENNIS — London (ATP); Halle (ATP); Berlin (WTA); Birmingham (WTA), Semifinals

5 a.m. (Friday and Saturday)

TENNIS — London (ATP); Halle (ATP); Berlin (WTA); Birmingham (WTA), Semifinals

WNBA

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Seattle at Connecticut

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Double plays were crucial as the Bismarck Governors edged out a doubleheader sweep of Minot, 13-11 and 7-6. The Governors turned four double plays to help overcome a defensive side of the ball that yielded 14 hits, four walks and four errors, while their offense, led by Cole Winbauer (2-for-3, 2 R, SB), and Jordan Kenner (3-for-4, 3B, 3 R, 3 RBIs), did just enough to outlast the feisty Vistas. In the nightcap, Bismarck got all seven of their runs in the first four innings and then held on against a strong Vistas comeback.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck and Mandan cyclists performed well at the Mountain Bike Challenge at Sunset Park in Mandan. John Morgan of Mandan and Alex Felderman of Bismarck placed first (1:06:06) and second (1:10:09) overall, while the lone categories not won by a biker from the Bismarck-Mandan area were the men’s 19-and-under sport class, which was topped by Tyler Herman of Aberdeen, and the men’s 30-39 category, won by Mike Guthmiller of Fargo. Other winners included Eric Gabbert (Bismarck) in the Men’s 20-29 Rec class (17:05) and Steph Jensen (Bismarck) in the women’s 19-and-under in the Rec class.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck got the better of Mandan in Legion baseball, with a three-run fifth giving Bismarck (7-1) the cushion it needed for the win over the 4-5 Chiefs. Providing the big blow was Craig Hessinger, who banged a two-run homer just inside the left field foul pole to drive in Glenn Schmalz, who had himself driven in Al Kunick on a double. Mandan also joined the home run list, with Craig Stenslie tying the game at one with a solo shot that bounced on the top of the left field wall before dropping over. Mandan threatened with a trio of singles with nobody out in the bottom of the fifth, but only collected a single run. Gary Van Heuvelen went the distance for Bismarck.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Pat Venditte, who last pitched in August of 2020 with the Miami Marlins. Venditte is one of seven known ambidextrous pitchers who have thrown pitches in organized baseball dating back to the invention of the game.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.