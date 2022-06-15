 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff: June 16

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, June 16

American Legion baseball: Fargo Post 2 at Bismarck Govs, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Fargo Post 400 at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, June 17

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Dickinson, 6:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan A’s, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: Bismarck Reps vs. Bismarck 15s, 11 a.m.; Bismarck Reps vs. Fargo Post 400 Comets, 1:30 p.m.; Bismarck Senators vs. Beulah Cyclones, 4 p.m.; Stanley vs. Bismarck 15s, 4 p.m. (Haaland Field); Bismarck Senators vs. Bismarck Scarlets, 6:30 p.m.; West Fargo Vets vs. Beulah Cyclones, 6:30 p.m. (Haaland Field).

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

IFL: Bismarck at Quad City, 7:05 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Rodeo: PBR Bull Riding Challenge, 7:30 p.m., Event Center.

Saturday, June 18

American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: Stanley Stingers vs. Bismarck Reps, 11 a.m.; Fargp Post 400 Comets vs. Bismarck 15s, 1:30 p.m.; Bismarck Senators vs, West Fargo Vets, 4 p.m.; Bismarck Scarlets vs. Beulah Cyclones, 4 p.m. (Haaland Field); Stanley Stingers vs. Fargo Post 400 Comets, 6:30 p.m.; Bismarck Scarlets vs. West Fargo Vets, 6:30 p.m. (Haaland Field).

High school football: Shrine Game Bowl at Mayville State: 11-man game (4 p.m.); 9-man game (7 p.m.).

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Rodeo: PBR Bull Riding Challenge, 7:30 p.m., Event Center.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at St. Kilda

CFL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Montreal at Toronto

GOLF

8:30 a.m./1 p.m.

USA — PGA Tour: U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour:  From Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — MLB Draft Combine: From San Diego

6 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

9 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Angels at Seattle

NBA FINALS

8 p.m.

ABC — Game 6: Golden State at Boston

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Wednesday & Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP: London & Halle-ATP; WTA: Berlin & Birmingham, Quarterfinals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Enos Baker of New Town was selected for induction into the Bismarck State Athletic Hall of Fame. Baker was a NJCAA first-team All-American basketball player during the 1992-93 season, and led the Mystics to the school’s best finish, sixth place, at the national tournament. Baker averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds a game during Bismarck State’s 22-13 season, at the conclusion of which he was named the Region 13 most valuable player and the MVP of the North Dakota Junior College League.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Cody Heinemeyer was on point in the nightcap of a doubleheader between Bismarck and Jamestown in Legion play, as Heinemeyer allowed just two hits to salvage the Governors a split. Bismarck took an 8-6 loss in the opener, then blew out the Eagles 10-0 in the mercy-rule-shortened second game. Bismarck’s Ben Sherer was on point in both games, collecting four singles and two doubles across the doubleheader to lead Bismarck’s offensive efforts.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Elbow Village, Auto Dine and American Family were the lone remaining unbeaten teams in Bismarck’s slow-pitch softball leagues as the league moved into its fourth week of action. Auto Dine and American Family were tied for first in the Sibley League with 2-0 records, while Elbow Village stood alone atop the Custer League at 3-0. American Family kept pace with Auto Dine thanks to a 40-9 drubbing of Radar Base.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Brooks Kopeka in 2017 and 2018.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

