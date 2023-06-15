MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, June 16

American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: Bismarck Senators vs. Bismarck Capital 15’s, 11 a.m.; Bismarck Senators Red vs. Bismarck Reps, 1:30 p.m.; Bismarck Senators Red vs. Bismarck Senators Bluek 4 p.m.; Burlington Bulldogs vs. Fargo Post 400 Comets, 6:30 p.m.; Bismarck Senators Blue vs. Bismarck Reps, Haaland Field. Mandan A’s tournament at Memorial Ballpark: Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s, 10 a.m.; Williston at Mandan A’s, 7 p.m.

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Rodeo: PBR Bull Riding Challenge, Event Center, 7:30 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: Bismarck Scarlets vs. Burlington Bulldogs, 11 a.m.; Bismarck Scarlets vs. Fargo Post 400 Comets, 1:30 p.m.; Fargo Post 400 Comets vs. Bismarck 15’s Capitals, 4 p.m.; Bismarck 15’s Capitals vs. Burlington Bulldogs, 6:30 p.m. Mandan A’s tournament: Belfield-South Heart at Mandan A’s, 10 a.m.; Hettinger at Mandan A’s, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.

Rodeo: PBR Bull Riding Challenge, Event Center, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: seventh place game, 8 a.m.; fifth place, 10:30 a.m.; third place, 1 p.m.; championship, 3:30 p.m. Mandan A’s tournament.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Richmond

CFL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

1 p.m.

ESPN — Game 1: Oral Roberts vs. TCU

6 p.m.

ESPN — Game 2Virginia vs. Florida

GOLF

12/7 p.m.

USA/NBC — PGA Tour: U.S. Open, Los Angeles Country Club

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: LPGA Classic, Belmont, Mich.

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs

6 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston

7:10 p.m.

BSN – Cleveland at Minnesota

RUGBY

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Newcastle

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Malta vs. England

FS2 — International Friendly: Poland vs. Germany

6 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Martinique vs. Saint Lucia, First Round

8:15 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Curacao vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, First Round

WNBA

7 p.m.

ION — Phoenix at Washington

9 p.m.

ION — Minnesota at Los Angeles

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Chase Outlaw rode Prince Albert for a score of 93 to win the PBR Bull Riding Challenge at the Bismarck Event Center. The 20-year-old from Hamburg, Ark., was in third place coming into the night after registering a ride of 88.5 on Big Joe.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Jacorian Goldmann tossed a two-hit shutout to lead Beulah over Enderlin 15-0 in the Bismarck Class B Class championship game at Municipal Ballpark. Goldman added two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs. Valdie Magstadt contributed three hits in the victory and scored three runs.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): John Loomis parred the first sudden death hole to win the Bismarck Elks Youth Golf Tournament. Charlie Donlin and Dave Blair joined Loomis in shooting 36s over the nine regulation holes.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Ron Hassey – Len Barker of the Cleveland Indians in 1981 against the Toronto Blue Jays, and Dennis Martinez of the Montreal Expo in 1991 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

