Morning Kickoff: June 15

Wednesday, June 15

American Legion baseball: Fargo Post 400 at Bismarck Govs, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Williston at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Williston at Mandan A’s, 11 a.m., Memorial Ballpark; Minot at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, June 16

American Legion baseball: Fargo Post 2 at Bismarck Govs, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Fargo Post 400 at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, June 17

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Dickinson, 6:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan A’s, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: Bismarck Reps vs. Bismarck 15s, 11 a.m.; Bismarck Reps vs. Fargo Post 400 Comets, 1:30 p.m.; Bismarck Senators vs. Beulah Cyclones, 4 p.m.; Stanley vs. Bismarck 15s, 4 p.m. (Haaland Field); Bismarck Senators vs. Bismarck Scarlets, 6:30 p.m.; West Fargo Vets vs. Beulah Cyclones, 6:30 p.m. (Haaland Field).

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

IFL: Bismarck at Quad City, 7:05 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Rodeo: PBR Bull Riding Challenge, 7:30 p.m., Event Center.

RADIO TODAY

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

5 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Hazen at Garrison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Seattle

TV TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Detroit

3 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Arizona

YouTube – Minnesota at Seattle

6 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets

9 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers

STANLEY CUP FINALS

7 p.m.

ABC — Game 1: Tampa Bay at Colorado

SOCCER

7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Valour FC

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Eberle, San Diego

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Eberle, San Diego

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Wednesday & Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP: London & Halle-ATP; WTA: Berlin & Birmingham, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Thanks to, among other things, an inside-the-park home run by Preston Tescher, the Bismarck Governors won their season opener against Mitchell, S.D., 5-2. Austin Zorn threw seven shutout innings and Bismarck’s offense scored its five runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Tescher’s home run was a two-out hit blast into the right-center gap and Tescher slid home just ahead of the throw.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): David Bosch of Mandan, Colin Deutscher of Century, Greg Eslinger, Mike Salwei and Derek Kinnischtzke of Bismarck High, and Aaron Wald of Bismarck St. Mary’s were among the host of names chosen for the 2002 Knights of Columbus Badlands Bowl, which pitted the top prep football players in North Dakota and Montana against each other.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Four pitches by Rob Lighthizer was all it took for Helena’s Legion team to take the lead for good against Mandan, dropping the Chiefs below .500 for the first time this season. With Helena leading 3-1, a double by Paul Martello was followed by a single by Randy Rucker. Each runner advanced on a balk by Lighthizer, with Martello scoring Helena’s fourth run of the game. The next pitch hit Doug Berg, then Don Daly hit a three-run home run over the left field fence to give the road team a commanding 7-1 lead. A John Engelhardt double in the fifth inning brought the Chiefs closer, but not close enough to catch the Montana nine.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Willie Anderson (1901, 1903, 1904, 1905), Bobby Jones (1923, 1926, 1929, 1930), Ben Hogan (1948, 1950, 1951, 1953) and Jack Nicklaus (1962, 1967, 1972, 1980) have each won four U.S. Open titles.

CONTACT US

