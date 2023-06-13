MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, June 14

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Fargo Post 2 (2), 5 p.m.; Mandan Chiefs at Minot (2), 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 15

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Minot (2), 5:30 p.m.; Fargo Post 2 at Mandan Chiefs (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Capitals at Beulah, 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Jamestown (2), 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 16

American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: Bismarck Senators vs. Bismarck Capital 15’s, 11 a.m.; Bismarck Senators Red vs. Bismarck Reps, 1:30 p.m.; Bismarck Senators Red vs. Bismarck Senators Bluek 4 p.m.; Burlington Bulldogs vs. Fargo Post 400 Comets, 6:30 p.m.; Bismarck Senators Blue vs. Bismarck Reps, Haaland Field. Mandan A’s tournament at Memorial Ballpark: Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s, 10 a.m.; Williston at Mandan A’s, 7 p.m.

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Rodeo: PBR Bull Riding Challenge, Event Center, 7:30 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: Bismarck Scarlets vs. Burlington Bulldogs, 11 a.m.; Bismarck Scarlets vs. Fargo Post 400 Comets, 1:30 p.m.; Fargo Post 400 Comets vs. Bismarck 15’s Capitals, 4 p.m.; Bismarck 15’s Capitals vs. Burlington Bulldogs, 6:30 p.m. Mandan A’s tournament: Belfield-South Heart at Mandan A’s, 10 a.m.; Hettinger at Mandan A’s, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.

Rodeo: PBR Bull Riding Challenge, Event Center, 7:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Milwaukee at Minnesota

TV TODAY

BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FS1 — Congressional Baseball Game for Charity

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

BSN – Milwaukee at Minnesota

MLBN — San Francisco at St. Louis

6 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets

9 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Croatia, Semifinal

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Wednesday and Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP: Stuttgart, s-Hertogenbosch; WTA: Nottingham

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Jake DeForest of St. Mary’s won the two-day North Dakota Golf Association Junior Tournament at Tom O’Leary Golf Course. DeForest had a two-round total of 140, one stroke better than Jack McClintock of Rugby.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): David Mickelson clubbed a two-run homer as part of a 3-for-4 performance for the Bismarck Governors in their 12-1 win over Devils Lake. Chris Gulsvig also homered for the 5-1 Govs. Casey Perry contributed two doubles and drove in two.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Mark Luther hit an inside-the-park home run and added a triple for Minot in its 10-4 Legion baseball win over Mandan. Dave Lillemon added two hits and two RBIs for the Minot. Tom Tooley topped Mandan with two hits and two RBIs.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Will Anderson (1901, 1903, 1904, 1905), Bobby Jones (1923, 126, 1929, 1930), Ben Hogan (148, 150, 1951, 1953) and Jack Nicklaus (1962, 1967, 1972, 1980) all with four.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)