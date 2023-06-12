MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, June 13

American Legion baseball: Governors at Fargo Post 400 (2), 5:30 p.m.; Reps at Beulah, 5 p.m.; Minot at Senators, (2), 5 p.m., Haaland Field.

High school volleyball: Optimist All-Star Series at Legacy, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Wednesday, June 14

American Legion baseball: Governors at Fargo Post 2 (2), 5 p.m.; Chiefs at Minot (2), 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 15

American Legion baseball: Governors at Minot (2), 5:30 p.m.; Fargo Post 2 at Mandan (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Capitals at Beulah, 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Jamestown (2), 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 16

American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: Bismarck Senators vs. Bismarck Capital 15’s, 11 a.m.; Bismarck Senators Red vs. Bismarck Reps, 1:30 p.m.; Bismarck Senators Red vs. Bismarck Senators Bluek 4 p.m.; Burlington Bulldogs vs. Fargo Post 400 Comets, 6:30 p.m.; Bismarck Senators Blue vs. Bismarck Reps, Haaland Field. Mandan A’s tournament at Memorial Ballpark: Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s, 10 a.m.; Williston at Mandan A’s, 7 p.m.

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Rodeo: PBR Bull Riding Challenge, Event Center, 7:30 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

4 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) -- Washburn Post 12 vs. Garrison Titans

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Milwaukee at Minnesota

TV TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

TBS — N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets

6:40 p.m.

BSN – Milwaukee at Minnesota

9 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers

STANLEY CUP FINAL

7 p.m.

TNT/TRUTV — Game 5: Florida at Vegas

SOFTBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Mulipola

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Mulipola

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Stuttgart, s-Hertogenbosch; WTA: Nottingham, Early rounds

WNBA

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at New York

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Seattle at Phoenix

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Steve Kuntz led for the first time on Lap 17 and stayed there the rest of the way to claim the Legends Tour feature win at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan. Travis Ulmer had to settle for second, despite leading 18 of the 20 laps in the race. Kuntz, from Bismarck, placed second in the feature the previous week at the Mandan dirt track.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Pitchers Ryan Keller, Andy Scherr, Tony Baskerville and Jake Kincaid combined to allow just two runs in 12 innings to lead the Mandan A’s to a road sweep of Wilton, 3-2 and 3-0. Kasey Krush had two hits in each game for Wilton, which outhit the A’s 14-12 in the twinbill.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Minot pitcher Mark Luther walked eight batters, but battled through all nine innings as part of a 5-1 win over Bismarck in American Legion baseball action. Luther allowed five hits and struck out nine batters in the complete-game victory. Craig Hessinger singled home Al Dosch for Bismarck’s lone run.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Miguel Cabrera (3,111) of the Tigers, Joey Votto (2,093) of the Reds, Nelson Cruz (2,043) of the Padres and Elvis Andrus (2,027) of the White Sox.

