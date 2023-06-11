MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, June 12

American Legion baseball: Capitals at Dickinson, 6 p.m.; Minot at Mandan A’s (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

High school volleyball: Optimist All-Star Series at Fargo North, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Tuesday, June 13

American Legion baseball: Governors at Fargo Post 400 (2), 5:30 p.m.; Reps at Beulah, 5 p.m.; Minot at Senators, (2), 5 p.m., Haaland Field.

High school volleyball: Optimist All-Star Series at Legacy, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Wednesday, June 14

American Legion baseball: Governors at Fargo Post 2 (2), 5 p.m.; Chiefs at Minot (2), 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 15

American Legion baseball: Governors at Minot (2), 5:30 p.m.; Fargo Post 2 at Mandan (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Capitals at Beulah, 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Jamestown (2), 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 16

American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel tournament; Mandan A’s tournament.

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Rodeo: PBR Bull Riding Challenge, Event Center, 7:30 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel tournament, Mandan A’s tournament.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.

Rodeo: PBR Bull Riding Challenge, Event Center, 7:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL SUPER REGIONALS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Game 3: Team TBD, if necessary

2/5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 3: Team TBD, if necessary

7 p.m.

ESPN — Game 3: Team TBD, if necessary

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Angels at Texas

NBA FINALS

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Game 5: Miami at Denver

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Garcia

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Garcia

SOCCER

11 a.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Germany vs. Ukraine

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Stuttgart, s-Hertogenbosch; WTA: Nottingham, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Brad Kadrmas made a feature-winning move on the 19th lap to win the Wissota Street Stocks feature at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan. Travis Ulmer finished a very close second.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Danae Backes scored two goals as Century defeated Fargo North 3-0 in the state championship soccer game in Fargo. Lindsay Kirchoffner also scored for the Patriots. Chelsea Lipp was credited with two assists. Keeper Cydney Froelich made three saves.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Lyle Hogue scored three runs and stole three bases for Wilton in its 11-10 Legion baseball win over Wing. Fred Lukens added two doubles in the win. Wes Trautman had two hits and two RBIs to lead Wing.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers rallied out of a 3-1 hole to beat the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)