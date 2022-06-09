Morning Kickoff: June 10

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, June 10

American Legion baseball: Border Battle Tournament at Mandan Memorial Ballpark: Granite Falls, Minn. vs. Minot Vistas, 1 p.m.; Bismarck Governors vs. Fargo Post 2, 3:15 p.m.; Bismarck Governors vs. Saskatoon, 5:30 p.m.; Mandan Chiefs vs. Saskatoon, 7:45 p.m.

Auto racing, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.

Northwoods League: La Crosse at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, June 11

American Legion baseball: Border Battle Tournament at Mandan Memorial Ballpark: Granite Falls, Minn. vs. Fargo Post 2, 9:30 a.m.; Mandan Chiefs vs. Fargo Post 2, 11:45 a.m.; Bismarck Governors vs. Minot Vistas, 2 p.m.; Granite Falls vs. Saskatoon, 4:15 p.m.; Mandan Chiefs vs. Minot Vistas, 7:30 p.m.

IFL: Bismarck at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Northwoods League: La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Sunday, June 12

American Legion baseball: Border Battle Tournament at Mandan Memorial Ballpark: 9 a.m. (consolation); 11:15 a.m./1:30 p.m. (semifinals); 3:45 p.m. (championship).

Northwoods League: La Crosse at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Tampa Bay at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Brisbane

COLLEGE BASEBALL SUPER REGIONALS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Game 1: Texas at East Carolina

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 1: Oklahoma at Virginia Tech

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 1: Notre Dame at Tennesse

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Game 1: Louisville at Texas A&M

COLLEGE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game 3: Texas vs. Oklahoma, (If necessary)

COLLEGE MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2, Eugene, Ore.

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, First Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: LPGA Classic, First Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club -- Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Canadian Open, Second Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto

NBA FINALS

8 p.m.

ABC — Game 4: Golden State at Boston

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Austria vs. France, Group A, Vienna, Austria

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Friday & Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Hertogenbosch; WTA: Nottingham, Quarterfinals/semifinals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Century’s softball team earned a convincing 6-1 win over Fargo North to earn third at the 2012 state softball tournament. The Patriots scored four runs in the fourth inning to cruise past the Spartans. Kaitlyn Zuraff and Bri Flynn were Century’s offensive sparkplugs, with Zuraff going 3-for-4 with a double and Flynn finishing 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored. Kaylyn Herold threw a complete game for the Patriots, allowing a run on four hits and striking out three.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Bismarck Roughriders won their seventh straight thanks to a 67-52 decision over the Billings Outlaws, which gave Bismarck sole possession of the Pacific Conference’s best record after coming in level with Billings at 8-2. Key in the win was a five-play stand at the Bismarck 1-yard line, in which the Roughriders turned the Outlaws away each time to earn a turnover on downs, including a pair of stuffs of Outlaw running back Jaquwan Brackenridge by Bismarck linebacker Danielle Rollins-Kendell.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck’s Legion team escaped with a 5-3 win over Miles City thanks to a running catch in the left-center-field gap by Riley Neuhardt with the bases full of Miles City players. Despite Bismarck pitchers Gary Van Heuvelen and reliever Greg Jarrett allowing 13 hits across the nine innings of play, Bismarck survived to earn their third win of the season.

TRIVIA ANSWER

On June 8, 1934, 19 Reds players flew from Cincinnati to Chicago to face the Cubs. Six Reds players opted to travel by train.

