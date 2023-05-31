Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, June 1

Class A baseball: State tournament at West Fargo, quarterfinals: No. 1 East Wahpeton vs. No. 4 West Legacy, 11:30 a.m.; No. 2 West Century vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne; No. 1 West Mandan vs. No. 4 East Fargo North, 4:30 p.m.; No. 2 East West Fargo vs. No. 3 West, Jamestown.

Class A softball: State tournament at Fargo/West Fargo, quarterfinals: No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East Grand Forks Central, 11 a.m.; No. 2 East Grand Forks Red River vs. No. 3 West Jamestown; No. 2 West Dickinson vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 4 p.m.; No. 1 East West Fargo vs. No. 4 West Century.

Class B baseball: State tournament at Minot: No. 2 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 11:30 a.m.; No. 3 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. Shiloh Christian; No. 1 Thompson vs. Minot Ryan, 4:30 p.m.; No. 5 Central Cass vs. No. 4 North Star.

Class B softball: State tournament at Minot, quarterfinals: No. 2 Renville County vs. Thompson, 11 a.m.; No. 3 Kindred-Richland vs. Central McLean; No. 1 Beulah vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 4 p.m.; No. 4 Hillsboro-Central Valley vs. No. 5 May-Port-C-G.

High school girls soccer: State tournament at Fargo, quarterfinals: No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West Jamestown, Noon; No. 2 West Bismarck vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 2:15 p.m.; No. 4 East Grand Forks Central vs. No. 1 West Minot, 4:30 p.m.; No. 2 East Fargo Shanley vs. No. 3 West Mandan, 6:45 p.m.

High school girls tennis: State tournament at Grand Forks, quarterfinals, 10 a.m.: No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East Fargo Davies; No. 2 East Grand Forks Central vs. No. 3 West Bismarck; No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne vs. No. 4 West Century; No. 2 West Legacy vs. No. 3 East Valley City.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, June 2

Auto racing: Iron Man 100, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Class A baseball: State tournament at West Fargo: loser out (11 a.m.); semifinals (4:30 p.m.).

Class A softball: State tournament at Fargo/West Fargo: loser out (11 a.m.); semifinals (4 p.m.).

Class B baseball: State tournament at Minot: consolation (11:30 a.m., 2 p.m.); semifinals (4:30/7 p.m.).

Class B softball: State tournament at Minot: consolation (11 a.m.1 p.m.), semifinals (4/6 p.m.).

High school girls soccer: State tournament at Fargo: loser out (12/2:15 p.m.); semifinals (4:30/6:45 p.m.).

High school girls tennis: State tournament at Grand Forks, 9 a.m.

Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Melbourne

COLLEGE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES

11 a.m.

ESPN — Game 1: Alabama vs. Tennessee

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game 2: Stanford vs. Oklahoma

6 p.m.

ESPN — Game 3: Oklahoma St. vs. Florida St.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game 4: Utah vs. Washington

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Americas Open, Liberty National

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Memorial, Muirfield Village

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

6:30 p.m.

BSN – Cleveland at Minnesota

7 p.m.

FS1 — L.A. Angels at Houston

NBA FINALS

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Game 1: Miami at Denver

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)

TENNIS — French Open, Second round

WNBA

7 p.m.

BSN Extra — Connecticut at Minnesota

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): St. Mary’s pitcher Jacob Brucker tossed a complete game and Tyler Famias led the way at the plate for the Saints in a 5-3 elimination game win over Century at the West Region tournament. Famias had four RBIs in the victory.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Bismarck and Century finished second and third at the West Region golf meet. Minot claimed team honors. Bismarck Jon Delzer was runner-up with a round of 76, two shots behind first-place finisher Tyler Bakke of Minot. Parker Dire’s 78 topped Century.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Eugene Gross and Larry Oswald were the stars of the Memorial Day races at Central States Race Track. Gross scored a pair of wins in the modifieds. Oswald drove to a pair of street class victories. Gross won both the heat and feature races in his class. Oswald won both the consolation run and the feature.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Century with eight, the last in 2016.

