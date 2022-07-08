Morning Kickoff: July 9

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, July 9

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Jamestown Post 14, 6 p.m.; Mandan Chiefs vs. Carrington, 3:30 p.m. at Jamestown; Bismarck Reps vs. Casselton (4:30 p.m.) and Watertown, S.D., (7 p.m.) at West Fargo; Bismarck Senators vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2 p.m.) and Fargo Post 2 Jet (7 p.m.) at West Fargo; Mandan A’s vs. West Fargo Vets (11:30 a.m.) and Excellsior, Minn. (4:30 p.m.) at West Fargo tournament; Capital City tournament at Dwyer Field.

IFL: Bismarck at Northern Arizona, 8:05 p.m.

Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Sunday, July 10

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors vs. Mandan Chiefs (11:30 a.m.) and Perham, Minn. (2 p.m.) at Jamestown; Bismarck Reps, Bismarck Senators, Mandan A’s at West Fargo tournament.

Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Texas

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

NBC — AMA Lucas Oil Series: The Southwick National, The Wick 338, Southwick, Mass.

4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

CBS — The SRX Series, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Nashville, Tenn.

CFL

6 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Winnipeg at British Columbia

CYCLING

8 a.m.

USA — Tour de France, Stage 8, 114 miles, Dole to Lausanne, Switzerland

GOLF

9 a.m./11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Scottish Open, Third Round, North Berwick, Scotland

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Champions Tour: Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Akron, Ohio

1:30 p.m.

NBC — American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Nicholasville, Ky.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay at Cincinnati

3 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota Texas

6 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR San Francisco at San Diego

9 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

3 p.m.

ESPN — Orlando vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Detroit vs. Washington, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — New Orleans vs. Portland, Las Vegas

SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Portland at Seattle

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Nashville SC at Charlotte FC

9 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Club América at Monterrey

WNBA

2 p.m.

ESPN — Skills Competition: From Chicago

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — World Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Final, Towson, Md.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — Wimbledon, women’s final: Elena Rybakina vs. Ons Jabeur

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): A rarity happened at Tom O’Leary Golf Course, as two holes-in-one were carded on the same hole on the same day. Michael Marum and Colton Schulte both aced the 109-yard No. 8 hole. Marum accomplished his ace with a sand wedge. Schulte sank his ace with a driver.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Despite holding out top offensive weapons in Danny Ragsdale, Quentin Cradle and A.J. Street, the Bismarck Roughriders defeated the Wyoming Cavalry 37-34 to wrap its regular season and clinch the top seed in the Pacific Conference. Former University of Mary running back Verna Owens was key to the victory, registering18 carries for 92 yards and four touchdowns.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): It was Jim DeForest’s day at the Bismarck Jaycee Golf Tournament, cruising to a 27-hole total of 110 to capture the tourney championship. DeForest finished six strokes ahead of runner-up Jim Kanthack who had a 27-hole score of 116. A trio of Bismarck natives tied for third, with Terry Richards, Guy Otteson and Jim Finch all coming in a stroke behind Kanthack with 117s.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1937 at Griffith Stadium in Washington, D.C.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)