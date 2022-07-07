Morning Kickoff: July 8

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, July 7

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Capitals at Jamestown, 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 8

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors vs. Carrington, 2 p.m. at Jamestown; Mandan Chiefs vs. Perham, Minn. (4:30 p.m.) and Jamestown Post 14 (7 p.m.) at Jamestown; Bismarck Reps vs. Fargo Post 2 Bombers, 7 p.m. at West Fargo; Bismarck Senators vs. Fargo Post 400 Astros at West Fargo, Mandan A’s vs. Fargo Post 400 Comets, 5 p.m. at West Fargo tournament; Hettinger at Bismarck Scarlets, 5:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Capital City tournament at Dwyer Field.

Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

5 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Beulah at Hazen

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Texas

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Fremantle at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Series: From Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

CFL

8:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Ottawa at Saskatchewan

CYCLING

7 a.m.

USA — Tour de France, Stage 7, 109 miles, Tomblaine to La Planche des Belles Filles, France

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Scottish Open, Second round, North Berwick, Scotland

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: Senior Players Championship, Akron, Ohio

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: From Keene Trace Golf Club, Second round, Nicholasville, Ky.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — MLB All-Star Starters Reveal

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston

7 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Texas

9 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charlotte vs. Indiana, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Golden State vs. New York, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas

NHL DRAFT

10 a.m.

NHLN — Rounds 2-7, Montreal, Quebec

SOCCER

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: D.C. United at Philadelphia

9 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC

FS1 — Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana

TENNIS

7 a.m.

ESPN — Wimbledon, Semifinals, London

WOMEN’S SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Denmark, Group B, London

6:50 p.m.

FS1 — America Cup First Round: Colombia vs. Paraguay, Group A, Cali, Colombia

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Less than 24 hours after Bismarck Governors catcher Preston Tescher came a home run away from the cycle against Mandan, teammate Trent Bohan matched the feat while taking on the same opponent, as the defeated the Chiefs 11-7. Bohan doubled home a run in the second, singled in the fourth, hit a two-run triple in the fifth and singled again in the seventh, all against Chiefs pitcher Tanner Schaf. The Governors had 16 hits in the win.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Travis Lang got off to a perfect start in his trip to the FILA Cadet Greco-Roman world championships in Bulgaria, winning his first two matches at the 119-pound class. Lang defeated Bulgaria’s Nikolai Borchenko in his first round match with a pin, then earned a tech fall victory over Italy’s Sergei Spano in the second match.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Earl Erickson and Ernie Seeman had successful days at the Central State Race Track. Erickson collected three victories to open up a lead in the points list. Seeman took home two modified stock wins. Erickson’s wins came in the first heat, trophy dash, and feature events. Seeman claimed victory in the first heat and feature event, with Joe Schmidt of Minot winning the second modified stock car heat race. Paul Schultz of Washburn won the trophy dash.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Joe DiMaggio of the New York Yankees in 1936 at Braves Field in Boston.

