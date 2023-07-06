MORNING KICKOFF
Friday, July 7
American Legion baseball: Phil Brown Classic at Jamestown: Bismarck Governors vs. May-Port, 4 p.m.; Dickinson at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Bismarck Reps, Bismarck Senators, Mandan A’s at West Fargo tournament.
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
Northwoods League: La Crosse at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Saturday, July 8
American Legion baseball: Phil Brown Classic at Jamestown: Mandan Chiefs vs. Detroit Lakes, Minn., 11 a.m.; Bismarck Governors, vs. TBD; Bismarck Reps, Bismarck Senators, Mandan A’s at West Fargo tournament.
Golf: NDGA Stroke Play Championship at Riverwood.
Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Sunday, July 9
Golf: NDGA Stroke Play Championship at Riverwood.
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors, Chiefs at Jamestown Phil Brown Classic; Reps, Senators, A’s at West Fargo tournament.
Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:10 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Baltimore at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Series: From Lexington, Ohio
CYCLING
7 a.m.
USA — Tour de France, Stage 7, 110 miles
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.
5 p.m.
USA — U.S. Women’s Open, Pebble Beach Golf Links
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Denver vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas
6 p.m.
ESPN — Portland vs. Houston, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN — Charlotte vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers, Las Vegas
SOCCER
9 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Vancouver FC
TENNIS
5 a.m.
ESPN — Wimbledon, Third Round, London
TRACK AND FIELD
9 p.m.
CNBC — USATF: Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA
7 p.m.
ION — Las Vegas at Dallas
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Logan McDowall homered as part of a 3-for-3 game for Mandan, but the Chiefs fell to Fargo Post 8-5. McDowall also doubled and had three RBIs. Jerry Carlson added three hits and two RBIs and Parker Harm went 2-for-4 with a double for the Chiefs. Jake Salentined topped Post 2, going 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Virgil Hill beat Donny Lalonde by unanimous decision in their cruiseweight bout in Winnipeg. A crowd of 3,500 saw the 39-year-old Hill improve to 49-4. Lalonde fell to 41-5-1 and said Hill was, “faster than I thought, stronger than I thought and smarter than I thought.”
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bob Geiger of Bismarck held off Tony Belohlavek for the Streets Class feature win at Central States Raceway. A season-high crowd of 4,000 watched as Geiger got past Belohlavek and Bob Herr of Bismarck late in the race to get the win.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Jose Berrios, Johan Santana, Jim Kaat and Camilo Pascual.
