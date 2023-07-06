MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, July 7

American Legion baseball: Phil Brown Classic at Jamestown: Bismarck Governors vs. May-Port, 4 p.m.; Dickinson at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Bismarck Reps, Bismarck Senators, Mandan A’s at West Fargo tournament.

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: La Crosse at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, July 8

American Legion baseball: Phil Brown Classic at Jamestown: Mandan Chiefs vs. Detroit Lakes, Minn., 11 a.m.; Bismarck Governors, vs. TBD; Bismarck Reps, Bismarck Senators, Mandan A’s at West Fargo tournament.

Golf: NDGA Stroke Play Championship at Riverwood.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Sunday, July 9

Golf: NDGA Stroke Play Championship at Riverwood.

Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors, Chiefs at Jamestown Phil Brown Classic; Reps, Senators, A’s at West Fargo tournament.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:10 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Baltimore at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Series: From Lexington, Ohio

CYCLING

7 a.m.

USA — Tour de France, Stage 7, 110 miles

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.

5 p.m.

USA — U.S. Women’s Open, Pebble Beach Golf Links

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Denver vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN — Portland vs. Houston, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN — Charlotte vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers, Las Vegas

SOCCER

9 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Vancouver FC

TENNIS

5 a.m.

ESPN — Wimbledon, Third Round, London

TRACK AND FIELD

9 p.m.

CNBC — USATF: Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA

7 p.m.

ION — Las Vegas at Dallas

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Logan McDowall homered as part of a 3-for-3 game for Mandan, but the Chiefs fell to Fargo Post 8-5. McDowall also doubled and had three RBIs. Jerry Carlson added three hits and two RBIs and Parker Harm went 2-for-4 with a double for the Chiefs. Jake Salentined topped Post 2, going 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Virgil Hill beat Donny Lalonde by unanimous decision in their cruiseweight bout in Winnipeg. A crowd of 3,500 saw the 39-year-old Hill improve to 49-4. Lalonde fell to 41-5-1 and said Hill was, “faster than I thought, stronger than I thought and smarter than I thought.”

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bob Geiger of Bismarck held off Tony Belohlavek for the Streets Class feature win at Central States Raceway. A season-high crowd of 4,000 watched as Geiger got past Belohlavek and Bob Herr of Bismarck late in the race to get the win.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Jose Berrios, Johan Santana, Jim Kaat and Camilo Pascual.

