MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, July 6

American Legion baseball: Jamestown at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Bismarck Senators at Jamestown (2), 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Watford City (2), 2 p.m.

Northwoods League: La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, July 7

American Legion baseball: Phil Brown Classic at Jamestown: Bismarck Governors vs. May-Port, 4 p.m.; Dickinson at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Bismarck Reps, Bismarck Senators, Mandan A’s at West Fargo tournament.

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: La Crosse at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, July 8

American Legion baseball: Phil Brown Classic at Jamestown: Mandan Chiefs vs. Detroit Lakes, Minn., 11 a.m.; Bismarck Governors, vs. TBD; Bismarck Reps, Bismarck Senators, Mandan A’s at West Fargo tournament.

Golf: NDGA Stroke Play Championship at Riverwood.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Western

CFL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Edmonton at Saskatchewan

CYCLING

7 a.m.

USA — Tour de France, Stage 6, 90 miles

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, First Round, Silvis, Ill.

3/5 p.m.

PEACOCK/USA — LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at Miami

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Mets at Arizona

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

6 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)

ESPN — Wimbledon, Second round, London

WNBA

6 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at Connecticut

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Sam Nordick of Mohall finished in a three-way tie for first place in bareback at Mandan Rodeo Days. Nordick, a winner in Mandan for the first time, shared top honors with Thomas Kronberg of Forbes and John Addison from New Underwood, S.D. All three riders posted scores of 77. “It’s the Holy Grail for everybody who rodeos in North Dakota,” Nordick said of Mandan Rodeo Days.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): David Schultheis of Grand Forks and Pamela Dohn of Bismarck coached the U.S. men’s unified volleyball team to a bronze medal at the Special Olympics’ World Summer Games. Team members were Ray Carlson and Thomas Robinson of Bismarck, Jeff Schmaltz and Chad Bjorness of Dickinson, Mike Venhuizen, Jeb Lockwood and Jason Metcalf of Valley City, Wayne Alderson of Fargo, Wade Wintermeyer of Jamestown and Ryan Entzminger of West Fargo. The team took third in Division II.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Dave Froelich fired a nine-inning, five-hit shutout to lead Mandan past Bismack 6-0 at Municipal Ballpark. Mike Schuch went 3-for-4 with four RBIs in the win. Rob Lighthizer and Terry Barnhardt each had two hits and scored twice for the Chiefs, who moved back into first place in the West Division with the victory. Al Dosch had two of Bismarck’s five hits.

TRIVIA ANSWER

New York City has hosted the All-Star Games nine times across five different stadiums. The last in 2013 at Citi Field, home of the Mets.

