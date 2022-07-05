Morning Kickoff: July 6

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, July 5

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Reps at Jamestown, 5 p.m.; Bismarck Senators at Minot, 5 p.m.; Watford City at Mandan A’s, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Beulah at Bismarck Scarlets, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field.

Wednesday, July 6

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Minot, 5 p.m.; Hazen at Bismarck Scarlets, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, July 7

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Capitals at Jamestown, 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 8

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors, Mandan Chiefs at Jamestown tournament; Bismarck Reps, Bismarck Senators, Mandan A’s at West Fargo tournament; Hettinger at Bismarck Scarlets, 5:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Capital City tournament at Dwyer Field.

Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — Melbourne at Geelong

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Anthony Division Finals, Portland, Maine

CYCLING

7 a.m.

USA — The Tour de France, Stage 5, 96 miles, Lille to Arenberg, France

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

1 p.m.

MLBN -- Cleveland at Detroit

3 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at Oakland

6 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Atlanta

9 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at L.A. Dodgers

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis vs. Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Philadelphia at Utah

TENNIS

7 a.m.

ESPN & ESPN2 — Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

WNBA

12 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Minnesota

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Washington at Atlanta

9 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Las Vegas

WOMEN’S SOCCER

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: England vs. Austria, Group A, Manchester, England

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Samuel Kelts of Millarville, Alberta turned in a score of 83 on the horse Griz in the saddle bronc competition in the final performance at Mandan’s Rodeo Days, tying Ty Thompson of Wanblee, S.D. for first place in the event. It was Kelts’ first trip to the Mandan Rodeo Days, and was his second rodeo of the day, having competed in Belle Fourche, S.D. earlier.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Scott Selland showed his talent in rodeo as he joined his teammate Jeff White to finish first in the go-round and move into second place overall in the event at Mandan Rodeo Days. They finished their run in 6.6 seconds despite some issues, as the initial roping got their target around the waist but then slipped down around the legs. Selland, a Century High School graduate who excelled at football, wrestling and rodeo, moved into team roping after a back injury in the mid-90s.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Brian Goecke of Bismarck guided his soap-box derby racer to the Class B title in the area finals in Minot. The 11-year old, who had only recently moved to Bismarck with his parents, topped a 49-car field in his division, which included racers ages 11 and 12. Goecke was edged in the overall title race, which would have allowed Goecke to go to Akron, Ohio for the national finals, by half a car length by the Class A champion. Goecke also won the “Best Constructed Car” award.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Mark McGwire in 1987. McGwire finished with 49 homers in his rookie campaign.

