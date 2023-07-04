MORNING KICKOFF
Wednesday, July 5
Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Thursday, July 6
American Legion baseball: Jamestown at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Bismarck Senators at Jamestown (2), 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Watford City (2), 2 p.m.
Northwoods League: La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Friday, July 7
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors, Mandan Chiefs at Jamestown Phil Brown Classic; Dickinson at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Bismarck Reps, Bismarck Senators, Mandan A’s at West Fargo tournament.
People are also reading…
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
Northwoods League: La Crosse at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
LEGION BASEBALL
11 a.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Dickinson Volunteers vs. Beulah
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:40 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at Minnesota
TV TODAY
CYCLING
7 a.m.
USA — Tour de France, Stage 5, 103 miles
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at Houston
6 p.m.
ESPN — Home Run Derby Bracket Show
MLBN — Texas at Boston
6:40 p.m.
BSN – Kansas City at Minnesota
9 p.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Golden State vs. Charlotte
7 p.m.
ESPN — San Antonio vs. L.A. Lakers
9 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at Sacramento
RUGBY
4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Wests
TENNIS
5 a.m.
ESPN — Wimbledon, Second round
WNBA
7 p.m.
BSN Extra — Indiana at Minnesota
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Mac Erickson rode Choctaw Ridge to a score of 76 points in bareback action at Mandan Rodeo Days. It wasn’t the best score by any means for Erickson, but was probably enough to maintain his overall lead in the Badlands Circuit Rodeo standings.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Tiffany Schmidt and Nita Wirtz of Ehrmantruaut’s Academy of Martial Arts took home top honors at the U.S. National Taekwondo Championships in New Orleans, La. Schmidt won gold in creative poomsae and was fifth in black belt pattern. Wirtz was fourth in colored belt forms and was a first round sparring competitor
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck High School wrestling coach Gerald Halmrast was honored as one of five outstanding prep coaches in the nation at the National High School Coaches Association annual meeting in Jackson, Wyo. More than 270 coaches from across the nation attended the convention.
TRIVIA ANSWER
xxxx
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)