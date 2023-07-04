MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, July 5

Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, July 6

American Legion baseball: Jamestown at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Bismarck Senators at Jamestown (2), 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Watford City (2), 2 p.m.

Northwoods League: La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, July 7

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors, Mandan Chiefs at Jamestown Phil Brown Classic; Dickinson at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Bismarck Reps, Bismarck Senators, Mandan A’s at West Fargo tournament.

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: La Crosse at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

LEGION BASEBALL

11 a.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Dickinson Volunteers vs. Beulah

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at Minnesota

TV TODAY

CYCLING

7 a.m.

USA — Tour de France, Stage 5, 103 miles

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at Houston

6 p.m.

ESPN — Home Run Derby Bracket Show

MLBN — Texas at Boston

6:40 p.m.

BSN – Kansas City at Minnesota

9 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Golden State vs. Charlotte

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio vs. L.A. Lakers

9 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Sacramento

RUGBY

4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Wests

TENNIS

5 a.m.

ESPN — Wimbledon, Second round

WNBA

7 p.m.

BSN Extra — Indiana at Minnesota

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Mac Erickson rode Choctaw Ridge to a score of 76 points in bareback action at Mandan Rodeo Days. It wasn’t the best score by any means for Erickson, but was probably enough to maintain his overall lead in the Badlands Circuit Rodeo standings.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Tiffany Schmidt and Nita Wirtz of Ehrmantruaut’s Academy of Martial Arts took home top honors at the U.S. National Taekwondo Championships in New Orleans, La. Schmidt won gold in creative poomsae and was fifth in black belt pattern. Wirtz was fourth in colored belt forms and was a first round sparring competitor

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck High School wrestling coach Gerald Halmrast was honored as one of five outstanding prep coaches in the nation at the National High School Coaches Association annual meeting in Jackson, Wyo. More than 270 coaches from across the nation attended the convention.

TRIVIA ANSWER

xxxx

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)