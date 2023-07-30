MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, July 31

Legion baseball: Class A state tournament at Kindred (3/5:30 p.m.).

Northwoods League: Home Run Derby, 7:05 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Legion baseball: Class A state tournament at Kindred: championship (12 p.m.); if necessary (2 p.m.).

Northwoods League: Great Plains All-Star Game, 7 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional at Rapid City, S.D: first round, l: Williston vs. Lincoln, Neb., 9:30 a.m.; Fargo Post 2 vs. Eden Prairie, Minn., 12 p.m.; St. Michael, Minn., vs. Harrisburg, S.D, 3:30 p.m..; Elkhorn-Waterloo, Neb., vs. Rapid City, 6:15 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional at Rapid City, S.D.

Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, Aug. 4

Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional at Rapid City, S.D.

Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

No local events scheduled.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

SOCCER

7 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: Puebla at Chicago, Group E

9 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: Chivas Guadalajara at Kansas City, Group F

TBT BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Quarterfinal: Dayton, Ohio

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: Louisville, Ky.

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Kitzbuhel; WTA: Prague, Early rounds

11 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Washington, Early rounds

10 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Los Cabos, Early rounds

WOMEN’S SOCCER

5 a.m.

FOX — World Cup: Canada vs. Australia, Group B

FS1 — World Cup: Ireland vs. Nigeria, Group B

2 a.m. (Tuesday)

FOX — World Cup: Portugal vs. U.S., Group E

FS1 — World Cup: Vietnam vs. Netherlands, Group E

HOCKEY

12 p.m.

NHLN — Gretzky Cup U-18: Czech Republic vs. U.S., Prelims

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): The West 11-man rallied for a 42-41 victory at the Shrine Bowl in Grand Forks. Cody Nelson of Beulah caught two touchdowns and a two-point conversion for the West, which trailed 41-18 in the third quarter. Heart River speedster Seth Ewoniuk broke off a 64-yard touchdown run to put the West on top.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Dickinson native Bennie Joppru is trying to carve out a role for the Houston Texas. Joppru, who played tight end at Michigan and was a second-round pick of the Texans, grew up in Minnetonka, Minn. Joppru was the 41st overall selection in the 2003 NFL Draft.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Fort Yates announced Gary Scott as its new head football coach. Scott takes over for Clark Swisher, who will remain as the school’s basketball coach. Scott, from Fort Benton, Mont., has been an assistant coach the past four seasons under Swisher.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Matthew Wolff won the inaugural 3M Open in 2019 in Blaine, Minn., by one stroke over Bryson DeChambeau and Colin Morikawa.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)