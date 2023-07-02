MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, July 3

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Mandan Chiefs (7-inning game), 6:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Reps at Mandan A’s (1 game), 4 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Mandan Chiefs (7-inning game), 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Reps at Mandan A’s (1 game), 2 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Minot, 4:05 p.m.

Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5

Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:10 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at Minnesota

RADIO TUESDAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:10 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at Minnesota

RODEO

7 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Killdeer PRCA Roundup

TV TODAY

CYCLING

7 a.m.

USA — Tour de France, Stage 3, 115 miles

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at Texas

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Miami

7:10 p.m.

BSN – Kansas City at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — L.A. Angels at San Diego

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Miami vs. L.A. Lakers

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio vs. Charlotte

9 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Sacramento

TENNIS

5 a.m.

ESPN — Wimbledon, First round

TV TUESDAY

CYCLING

7 a.m.

USA — Tour de France, Stage 4, 113 miles

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

MLBN – Cincinnati at Washington

1:10 p.m.

BSN – Kansas City at Minnesota

1 p.m.

MLBN – Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

4 p.m.

MLBN – N.Y. Mets at Arizona

5:30 p.m.

TBS — L.A. Angels at San Diego

SOCCER

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada vs. Cuba, Group D

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Martinique, Group C

TENNIS

5 a.m.

ESPN — Wimbledon, First round

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Andrew Haugen fired a five inning no-hitter for Garrison in a 10-0, five-inning win. Haugen had 12 strikeouts in the victory. Luke Gehring had three hits and three RBIs.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Cody Sundby was the lone bullrider to score a qualified ride on the opening night of action at Mandan Rodeo Days. Sunday, from Williston, scored an 85. The other 16 riders failed to stay on their bulls for the required eight seconds.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Fred Lukens connected for a two-run home to lead Wilton past Wing-Tuttle-Robinson 15-4 in Legion baseball action. Lukens had seven RBIs in the game. John McGinnes was the winning pitcher.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Twins lead the Orioles by one win, 980-979.

