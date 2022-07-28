Morning Kickoff: July 29

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, July 29

American Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at West Fargo: 2/5 p.m. Class A state tournament at Watford City: Game 1: West No. 1 Williston Oilers vs. No. 4 East Wahpeton, 10 a.m.; Game 2: No. 2 East Casselton vs. No. 3 West Bismarck Senators, 3 p.m.; Game 3: No. 2 West Bismarck Reps vs. No. 3 East Fargo Jets, 12:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 1 East Kindred vs. No. 4 West Watford City, 7 p.m. Class B state tournament at Garrison: loser out (10/12:30 p.m.); winner’s bracket (3/5:30 p.m.).

Auto racing: Governors Cup, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, July 30

American Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at West Fargo: championship (12 p.m., 3 if necessary); Class A state tournament at Watford City; Class B state tournament at Garrison: 1 and 4 p.m.

Auto racing: Governors Cup, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Minnesota at San Diego

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11 p.m.

FS2 — Greater Western Sydney at Sydney

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at Geelong

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Series: From Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

CFL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — British Columbia at Saskatchewan

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: Women's Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

5 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S. Junior Amateur: Semifinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8:30 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at San Diego

SOCCER

1:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — English League: Burnley at Huddersfield Town, Championship

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at LAFC

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont, Ill.

TBT BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Blue Collar U vs. Heartfire, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio

9 p.m.

ESPN — Red Scare vs. Best Virginia, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck High graduate Weston Dressler made five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, but it wasn’t enough as the Roughriders lost their CFL opener to the Calgary Stampede, 41-38. Dressler also ran the ball once for a total of four yards.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): North Dakota had four All-Americans after the final day of the Junior National Wrestling tournament. Travis Lang of Bismarck placed fourth at 119 pounds by going 6-2. Ryan Lack was eighth with a 6-2 mark at 215 pounds. A pair of Grand Forks wrestlers -- Phillip Basting (125 pounds, 6-3) and James Covington (135 pounds, 5-3) -- each placed sixth in their respective weight classes.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck trap shooters Ken and Debbie Jennings led the way at the first day of the North Dakota state trap shoot. Ken broke 49 of 50 targets in the doubles and finished 190 of 200 in the three preliminary events for high overall score. Debbie had a 49 of 50 of her own to tie Loren Stadig, also of Bismarck, for the handicap title. Don Westman Jr. of West Fargo cleared 99 of 100 singles targets to win that event.

TRIVIA ANSWER

June 6, 2003. Minnesota is 15-5 all-time against the Padres.

