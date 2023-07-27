MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, July 28

Auto racing: Governors Cup, Night 1, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.

Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at Dickinson: (1/4/7 p.m.); Class A state tournament at Kindred: No. 4 West Watford City vs. No. 1 East Wahpeton, 11 a.m.; No. 3 East West Fargo Vets vs. No. 2 West Bismarck Senators, 1:30 p.m.; No. 3 West Bismarck Capitals vs. No. 2 East Casselton, 4 p.m.; No. 4 East Kindred vs. No. 1 West Dickinson Volunteers, 7 p.m.; Class B state tournament at Carrington: loser out (10 a.m./12:30/5:30 p.m.); winner’s bracket (3 p.m.).

Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, July 29

Auto racing: Governors Cup, Night 2, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.

Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at Dickinson: 12 p.m. (championship), 3 p.m. (if necessary); Class A state tournament at Kindred: Loser out (11 a.m./1:30 p.m.); winner’s bracket (4/6:30 p.m.) Class B state tournament at Carrington: loser out (Noon), championship (3 p.m.).

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Geelong

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Essendon

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout

GOLF

4 a.m. (Friday and Saturday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, Évian-les-Bains, France

6 a.m. (Friday and Saturday)

GOLF — Champions Tour: British Open, Wales, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur: Semifinals, Daniel Island Club, Charleston, S.C.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

10 a.m./12/2/4/6/8 p.m.

ESPN — World Series: Regionals

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

BSN -- Minnesota at Kansas City

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Houston

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team McCleney vs. Team Denham

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Rhodes

SOCCER

6 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Vancouver FC at Forge FC

TENNIS

4 a.m./6 p.m. (Friday and Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP: Hamburg, Umag, Atlanta; WTA: Hamburg, Warsaw, Lausanne

WOMEN’S SOCCER

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 —World Cup: Sweden vs. Italy, Group G

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FOX — World Cup: France vs. Brazil, Group F

WNBA

7 p.m.

BSN Extra — Minnesota at New York

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Jeremy Keller had clear sailing to the Late Model feature win on the opening night of the Governor’s Cup at Dacotah Speedway. Keller started on the front and stayed there for all 25 miles of the caution-free race. Zach Johnson of Kensington, Minn., finished a distant second.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Bismarck topped Jamestown 11-1 in five innings before rain washed out the second game. Chris Gulsvig went all five innings for the Govs, allowing just three hits. Mike Feldman had two hits and an RBI in the win. Will Kucera also had two hits and scored twice.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Tom Miller of Williston drove to the Street Stocks feature victory at Central States Race Track in Mandan. Before the final, Bob Geiger of Bismarck won his heat race and crossed first in the trophy dash.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Twins lead the series 453-414.

