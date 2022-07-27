Morning Kickoff: July 28

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, July 28

American Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at West Fargo: elimination games (1/4 p.m.), winner’s bracket (7 p.m.); Class B state tournament at Garrison: loser out (10 a.m./12:30 p.m.); winner’s bracket (3/5:30 p.m.).

Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, July 29

American Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at West Fargo: 2/5 p.m. Class A state tournament at Watford City: Game 1: West No. 1 Williston Oilers vs. No. 4 East Wahpeton, 10 a.m.; Game 2: No. 2 East Casselton vs. No. 3 West Bismarck Senators, 3 p.m.; Game 3: No. 2 West Bismarck Reps vs. No. 3 East Fargo Jets, 12:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 1 East Kindred vs. No. 4 West Watford City, 7 p.m. Class B state tournament at Garrison: loser out (10/12:30 p.m.); winner’s bracket (3/5:30 p.m.).

Auto racing: Governors Cup, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

3 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Class B State Tournament

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — Melbourne at Fremantle

BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FS2 — Congressional Baseball Game for Charity: Democrats vs. Republicans, Washington D.C.

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Hero Open, First Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING

12/4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Miami at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

FS1 — Seattle at Houston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at L.A. Angels (Joined in progress)

TBT BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida TNT vs. Americana for Autism, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — 33-Point Contest: From Dayton, Ohio

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Thursday & Friday)

TENNIS — ATP: Atlanta, Umag, Kitzbuhel; WTA: Prague, Warsaw, Quarterfinals

WNBA

6 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Atlanta

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Johansen, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Arsenault, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): An early start was crucial as the Bismarck Governors split against Fargo and Game 2 starter Casey Quinlan. After a 9-2 loss in the opener, the Govs jumped on Quinlan early and rode a good performance from righty Andrew Dill to a 6-1 win in the nightcap. A two-run double by Tyler Richter got the Govs going. Dill only allowed a single run in the fifth inning. (

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Bismarck Senators completed their run through the 16-18-year-old Babe Ruth Legion tournament with an 8-3 win over Fargo thanks to a bevy of excellent defensive plays across the field. Shortstop Tom Ternes had eight assists, including contributing to a beautiful double play in the sixth inning. Nick Seifert tossed five solid innings on the mound.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Mandan’s Chris Assel posted a six-hit shutout as the Chiefs beat Fargo 2-0. Assel dodged trouble in the seventh when he tagged out a runner at home on a throw from catcher Bruce Junker after uncorking a wild pitch. Assel scored both runs to help his own cause. Dave Froehlich stroked an run-scoring single in the second inning for the game’s first run.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Dallas Cowboys have won the NFC East 24 times. The Philadelphia Eagles have won 11 and the Washington Commanders 10.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)