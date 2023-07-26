MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, July 27

Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at Dickinson: winner's bracket (11 a.m./2 p.m.), loser out (5/8 p.m.); Class B state tournament at Carrington: loser out (10 a.m./12:30 p.m.); winner’s bracket (3/5 p.m.)

Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, July 28

Auto racing: Governors Cup night 1, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.

Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at Dickinson: (1/4/7 p.m.); Class A state tournament at Kindred: No. 4 West Watford City vs. No. 1 East Wahpeton, 11 a.m.; No. 3 East West Fargo Vets vs. No. 2 West Bismarck Senators, 1:30 p.m.; No. 3 West Bismarck Capitals vs. No. 2 East Casselton, 4 p.m.; No. 4 East Kindred vs. No. 1 West Dickinson Volunteers, 7 p.m.; Class B state tournament at Carrington: loser out (10 a.m./12:30/5:30 p.m.); winner’s bracket (3 p.m.).

Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, July 29

Auto racing: Governors Cup night 2, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.

Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at Dickinson: 12 p.m. (championship), 3 p.m. (if necessary); Class A state tournament at Kindred: Loser out (11 a.m./1:30 p.m.); winner’s bracket (4/6:30 p.m.) Class B state tournament at Carrington: loser out (Noon), championship (3 p.m.).

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Hazen vs. Sheyenne-New Rockford

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Fairlawn, Va.

GOLF

4 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)

GOLF — LPGA: Evian Championship, First Round, Évian-les-Bains, France

6 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)

GOLF — Champions Tour: Senior British Open, First Round, Wales, England

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: 3M Open, First Round, Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Angels at Detroit

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

SOCCER

9 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: Club América at St. Louis, Group D

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Club Friendly: Borussia Dortmund at San Diego

TENNIS

4 a.m./6 p.m. (Thursday and Friday)

TENNIS — ATP: Hamburg, Umag, Atlanta; WTA: Hamburg, Warsaw, Lausanne

WOMEN’S SOCCER

7 p.m.

FS1 — World Cup: Argentina vs. South Africa, Group G

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — World Cup: England vs. Denmark, Group D

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Colson

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Trent Bohan, Kole Bauer, Jared Spooner and Quinn Irey each had two hits for the Govs in their 9-2 win over Mandan. The win in their regular season finale gave Bismarck a 9-2 home record for the summer season.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Rusty Kollman of Carrington and Mandan’s Terry Barnes took the Street Stocks feature race to the final lap with Kollman holding on for a razor-thin victory. Both racers came in hot after heat wins at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan. Randy Meyer of Bismarck drove from near the back of the field to place third in the feature.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Tim Haas tossed all eight innings for the Bismarck Scarlets in a 3-2 win over Wilton. Haas also doubled and scored in the victory. Lyle Hogue clubbed a home run for Wilton, which also got two triples from John McGinnis.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Ken Griffey Jr. hit 40 home runs for the Seattle Mariners in the 1994 season. Matt Williams hit 43 homers in 112 games for the San Francisco Giants in 1994.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)