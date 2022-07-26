 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff: July 27

MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, July 27

American Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at West Fargo, loser out: No. 8 Williston vs. No. 4 Dickinson, 10:30 a.m.; xxxxxxxx vs. xxxxxxx, 1:30 p.m.; Winner’s bracket: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 vs. No. 5 Mandan, 4:30 p.m., xxxxxxxxx vs. xxxxxxxx, 7:30 p.m. Class B state tournament at Garrison, first round: Game 1: May-Port vs. Cando, 10 a.m.; Game 2: Hazen vs. Renville County, 12:30 p.m.; Game 3: Langdon vs. Carrington, 3 p.m.; Game 4: LaMoure vs. Garrison, 6 p.m.

Northwoods League: Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, July 28

American Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at West Fargo: elimination games (1/4 p.m.), winner’s bracket (7 p.m.); Class B state tournament at Garrison: loser out (10 a.m./12:30 p.m.); winner’s bracket (3/5:30 p.m.).

Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

 

RADIO TODAY

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Class B State Tournament

 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Milwaukee

TV TODAY

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia

1 p.m.

YouTube – Minnesota at Milwaukee

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona

6 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets

WOMEN’S SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: Germany vs. France, Semifinal

 

TBT BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 —  TBD, Round of 16, Dayton, Ohio

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Gutter Cats vs. Aftershocks, Quarterfinal, Wichita, Kan.

TENNIS

6 p.m.

Tennis -- ATP: Atlanta, Early rounds

 

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck High replenished its coaching staff by hiring Alexa Dvorak as the new girls golf coach and bringing in Alexander Lucy to coach girls swimming and diving. Dvorak entered the position having given golf lessons to many student athletes through the Bismarck Parks and Recreation program and working at Mandan’s Prairie West Golf Course. Additionally, Dvorak served as co-director of the Dakota Junior Golf Association tournament. Lucy was the 2011 West Region Senior Athlete of the Year for Minot High and swam on three state championship teams.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Greater Grand Forks United got the benefit of good fortune as United striker Behrang Khavanin’s shot deflected off another player and sailed into the net in the second overtime to give United a 2-1 victory over the Capital City Clash in the U-19 boys championship game at the Capital City Classic soccer tournament. Bryan Engelson scored the opening goal for the Clash, one-timing a cross from Ken Paulson past goalkeeper Mike Haley. Sean Kyle scored the tying goal for United by drilling a shot from 19 yards out into the upper left corner of the net.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): A pair of Bismarck slow pitch softball teams played each other in the second annual Jamestown Invitational softball tournament’s consolation title game. MDU of Bismarck nudged past Cork & Bottle 17-15 in a high-scoring affair. The tournament was won by Valley City’s Empire Home Furnishing’s team.

TRIVIA ANSWER

12th --  trailing Harmon Killebrew (559), Kent Hrbek (293), Bob Allison (256), Justin Morneau (221), Tony Olivia (220), Torii Hunter (214), Kirby Puckett (207), Gary Gaetti (201) Roy Sievers (180), Brian Dozier (167) and Tom Brunansky (163).

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Slump for tech chops off chunk of Wall Street's winning week

I-94 bust nets meth, pills worth $840,000

Bitzero to buy old North Dakota missile site for data center

