Morning Kickoff: July 26

Tuesday, July 26

American Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at West Fargo, first round: Game 1: No. 8 Williston vs. No. 1 Fargo Post 2, 10:30 a.m.; Game 2: No. 4 Dickinson vs. No. 5 Mandan, 1:30 p.m.; Game 3: No. 7 Jamestown vs. No. 3 Bismarck, 4:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 3 West Fargo vs. No. 6 Fargo Post 400, 7:30 p.m.

Northwoods League: Waterloo at Bismarck, 12:05 and 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Wednesday, July 27

American Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at West Fargo: loser out (10:30 a.m./1:30 p.m.) winner’s bracket (4:30/7:30 p.m.); Class B state tournament at Garrison.

Northwoods League: Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, July 28

American Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at West Fargo: elimination games (1/4 p.m.), winner’s bracket (7 p.m.); Class B state tournament at Garrison.

Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, July 29

American Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at West Fargo: 2/5 p.m.; Class A state tournament at Watford City: Game 1: West No. 1 Williston Oilers vs. No. 4 East Wahpeton, 10 a.m.; Game 2: No. 2 East Casselton vs. No. 3 West Bismarck Senators, 3 p.m.; Game 3: No. 2 West Bismarck Reps vs. No. 3 East Fargo Jets, 12:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 1 East Kindred vs. No. 4 West Watford City, 7 p.m.Class B state tournament at Garrison.

Auto racing: Governors Cup, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Milwaukee

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Las Vegas Big Time Finale: West Coast Elite 17U vs. Compton Magic 17U

8 p.m.

ESPN — Las Vegas Big Time Finale: Midwest Basketball 17U vs. Strive for Greatness 17U

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Las Vegas Big Time Finale: Oakland Soldiers 16U vs. Paul George Elite 16U

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

6 p.m.

TBS — N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Milwaukee

9 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at L.A. Dodgers

SOCCER

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — Club Friendly: FC Barcelona vs. Juventus, Dallas

9:30 p.m.

FS2 — Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. Club América, San Francisco

TBT BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Men of Mackey vs. TMT, Round of 32, Dayton, Ohio

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Golden Eagles vs. Red Scare, Round of 32, Dayton, Ohio

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Tuesday & Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Atlanta, Umag, Kitzbuhel; WTA: Prague, Warsaw, Early rounds

WOMEN’S SOCCER

1:30 P.M.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: England vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Sheffield, England

6:50 p.m.

FS1 — America Cup: Brazil vs. Paraguay, Semifinal, Bucaramanga, Colombia

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Ryan Blees (7-1, 145 pounds) and Kael Knowlen (6-1, 106 pounds) earned All-American status at the Junior and Cadet Nationals wrestling tournament at the Fargodome. Blees reached the finals at 145 pounds before taking his first loss of the tournament. Knowlen wrestled his way into the third-place match and won.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Less than an eater-size walleye separated first and second place in the North Dakota Governor’s Cup Walleye Derby, as David Brandt of Binford and Dave Jensen of Bismarck combined for 43 pounds to take top honors. Saskatchewan angler Kelly Jones and Jim Miller took second with 42.70 pounds. For their championship win, Brandt and Jensen collected $8,200 in prize money at the 27th edition of the two-day walleye tournament held on Lake Sakakawea’s east end.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck moto-cross riders found themselves at the top of the standings often at a motorcycle race in South Dakota, winning four of five events and placing nine riders in the 15 places. LeRoy Klaprodt won both the 250 cc and open class races, while riders Randy King and Gerry Lannoye won the 125 cc and 175 cc classes.

