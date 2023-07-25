MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, July 26

Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at Dickinson, 11 a.m.; Class B state tournament at Carrington: Hazen vs. Thompson, 10 a.m.; Cando vs. New Rockford, 12:30 p.m.; Langdon vs. Burlington, 3 p.m.; LaMoure vs. Carrington, 6 p.m.

Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, July 27

Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at Dickinson: winner's bracket (11 a.m./2 p.m.), loser out (5/8 p.m.); Class B state tournament at Carrington.

Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, July 28

Auto racing: Governors Cup, Night 1, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.

Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at Dickinson: 1/4/7 p.m.; Class A state tournament at Kindred: No. 4 West Watford City vs. No. 1 East Wahpeton, 11 a.m.; No. 3 East West Fargo Vets vs. No. 2 West Bismarck Senators, 1:30 p.m.; No. 3 West Bismarck Capitals vs. No. 2 East Casselton, 4 p.m.; No. 4 East Kindred vs. No. 1 West Dickinson Volunteers, 7 p.m.; Class B state tournament at Carrington.

Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

LEGION BASEBALL

10 a.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) -- Hazen vs. Thompson

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Seattle at Minnesota

TV TODAY

GOLF

4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, First Round, Évian-les-Bains, France

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

BSN — Seattle at Minnesota

MLBN – Kansas City at Cleveland

3 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at L.A. Dodgers

6 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Boston

9 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at San Francisco

RUGBY

4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Sydney

SOCCER

10 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL at Portland, Group A

TENNIS

4 a.m./6 p.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Hamburg, Umag, Atlanta; WTA: Hamburg, Warsaw, Lausanne; Early rounds

WNBA

7 p.m.

BSN — Washington at Minnesota

WOMEN’S SOCCER

8 p.m.

FOX —World Cup: U.S. vs. Netherlands, Group E

2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — World Cup: Portugal vs. Vietnam, Group E

5 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — World Cup: Australia vs. Nigeria, Group B

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck’s Kristy Horner won the North Dakota Women’s Golf Association state tournament at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan. Horner posted rounds of 76 and 78, winning by three strokes over Katie Nelson of Bismarck. Theresa Burns, also of Bismarck, placed third.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Mark Dahl drove to a feature win in Modifieds at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan. It wasn’t smooth sailing for the Bismarck racer, who had to rally late after leading for much of the race. Dahl got past Daryn Schuler early on the final lap and held on for the win. Shawn Strand, also of Bismarck, made a late push as well for the win before crossing third.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Terry Barnhardt tossed a complete-game on the mound as Mandan topped Grand Forks 9-4. Craig Stenslie led an 11-hit attack for the winners, going 3-for-3 with a triple and three runs batted in.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Denny McClain of the Detroit Tigers struck out 14 Boston Red Sox batters in 6 2/3 innings in a game on June 15, 1965.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)