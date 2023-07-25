MORNING KICKOFF
Wednesday, July 26
Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at Dickinson, 11 a.m.; Class B state tournament at Carrington: Hazen vs. Thompson, 10 a.m.; Cando vs. New Rockford, 12:30 p.m.; Langdon vs. Burlington, 3 p.m.; LaMoure vs. Carrington, 6 p.m.
Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Thursday, July 27
Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at Dickinson: winner's bracket (11 a.m./2 p.m.), loser out (5/8 p.m.); Class B state tournament at Carrington.
Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Friday, July 28
Auto racing: Governors Cup, Night 1, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.
Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at Dickinson: 1/4/7 p.m.; Class A state tournament at Kindred: No. 4 West Watford City vs. No. 1 East Wahpeton, 11 a.m.; No. 3 East West Fargo Vets vs. No. 2 West Bismarck Senators, 1:30 p.m.; No. 3 West Bismarck Capitals vs. No. 2 East Casselton, 4 p.m.; No. 4 East Kindred vs. No. 1 West Dickinson Volunteers, 7 p.m.; Class B state tournament at Carrington.
Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
LEGION BASEBALL
10 a.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) -- Hazen vs. Thompson
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Seattle at Minnesota
TV TODAY
GOLF
4 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, First Round, Évian-les-Bains, France
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
BSN — Seattle at Minnesota
MLBN – Kansas City at Cleveland
3 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at L.A. Dodgers
6 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Boston
9 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at San Francisco
RUGBY
4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Sydney
SOCCER
10 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL at Portland, Group A
TENNIS
4 a.m./6 p.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)
TENNIS — ATP: Hamburg, Umag, Atlanta; WTA: Hamburg, Warsaw, Lausanne; Early rounds
WNBA
7 p.m.
BSN — Washington at Minnesota
WOMEN’S SOCCER
8 p.m.
FOX —World Cup: U.S. vs. Netherlands, Group E
2:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS1 — World Cup: Portugal vs. Vietnam, Group E
5 a.m. (Thursday)
FS1 — World Cup: Australia vs. Nigeria, Group B
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck’s Kristy Horner won the North Dakota Women’s Golf Association state tournament at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan. Horner posted rounds of 76 and 78, winning by three strokes over Katie Nelson of Bismarck. Theresa Burns, also of Bismarck, placed third.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Mark Dahl drove to a feature win in Modifieds at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan. It wasn’t smooth sailing for the Bismarck racer, who had to rally late after leading for much of the race. Dahl got past Daryn Schuler early on the final lap and held on for the win. Shawn Strand, also of Bismarck, made a late push as well for the win before crossing third.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Terry Barnhardt tossed a complete-game on the mound as Mandan topped Grand Forks 9-4. Craig Stenslie led an 11-hit attack for the winners, going 3-for-3 with a triple and three runs batted in.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Denny McClain of the Detroit Tigers struck out 14 Boston Red Sox batters in 6 2/3 innings in a game on June 15, 1965.
