Tuesday, July 25

Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at Dickinson: No. 3 West Fargo vs. No. 6 Mandan, 11 a.m.; No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Jamestown, 2 p.m.; No. 7 Fargo Post 400 vs. No. 2 Minot, 5 p.m.; No. 1 Fargo Post 2 vs. No. 9 Williston, 8 p.m.

Northwoods League: Great Lakes All-Star Game at Traverse City, Mich.

Wednesday, July 26

Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at Dickinson: 11 a.m.; Class B state tournament at Carrington.

Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, July 27

Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at Dickinson: winner's bracket (11 a.m./2 p.m.), loser out (5/8 p.m.); Class B state tournament at Carrington.

Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, July 28

Auto racing: Governors Cup night 1, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.

Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at Dickinson: 1/4/7 p.m.; Class A state tournament at Kindred: No. 4 West Watford City vs. No. 1 East Wahpeton, 11 a.m.; No. 3 East West Fargo Vets vs. No. 2 West Bismarck Senators, 1:30 p.m.; No. 3 West Bismarck Capitals vs. No. 2 East Casselton, 4 p.m.; No. 4 East Kindred vs. No. 1 West Dickinson Volunteers, 7 p.m.; Class B state tournament at Carrington.

Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Seattle at Minnesota

TV TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

TBS — N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees

6:40 p.m.

BSN – Seattle at Minnesota

9 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at L.A. Dodgers

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — All-Star Game: Great Lakes East vs. Great Lakes West, Traverse City, Mich.

RODEO

9 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Teams: Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cheyenne, Wyo.

SOCCER

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: Santos Laguna at Houston, Group I

9:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Club Friendly: Manchester United vs. Wrexham AFC, San Diego

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: León at L.A. Galaxy, Group C

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — World Cup: Japan vs. Costa Rica, Group C, Dunedin, New Zealand

2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — World Cup: Spain vs. Zambia, Group C, Auckland, New Zealand

TENNIS

4 a.m./6 p.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Hamburg, Umag, Atlanta; WTA: Hamburg, Warsaw, Lausanne; Early rounds

WNBA

6 p.m.

ESPN — Las Vegas at Chicago

9 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Los Angeles

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck’s Kristy Horner won the championship at the North Dakota Women’s Golf Association state tournament at Prairie West Golf Course. Horner carded an opening round of 76 and a second round of 78. Katie Nelson of Bismarck finished three shots back with a 157.. Theresa Burns, also of Bismarck, completed the local sweep of the top three with a 160.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Mark Bakkum went the distance on the mound in Steele’s 4-1 win the first game of a Legion doubleheader against Sheyenne-New Rockford. Bakkum struck out four batters and walked none. Levi Erman allowed just four hits on the mound for Sheyenne-New Rockford, but the Black Sox were plagued by three errors.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Brian Brevig fired a round of 69 to win the New Salem Invitational golf tournament. Brevig shot 34 on the first nine holes and 35 on the second nine to win by four strokes over Chet Lockran of Riverdale. Gordon Scott of Underwood and Marshall Just of Mandan tied for third with 74s.

