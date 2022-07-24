 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff: July 25

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, July 25

Northwoods League: Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Tuesday, July 26

American Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at West Fargo, first round: Game 1: No. 8 Williston vs. No. 1 Fargo Post 2, 10:30 a.m.; Game 2: No. 4 Dickinson vs. No. 5 Mandan, 1:30 p.m.; Game 3: No. 7 Jamestown vs. No. 3 Bismarck, 4:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 3 West Fargo vs. No. 6 Fargo Post 400, 7:30 p.m.

Northwoods League: Waterloo at Bismarck, 12:05 and 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Wednesday, July 27

American Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at West Fargo: loser out (10:30 a.m./1:30 p.m.) winner’s bracket (4:30/7:30 p.m.); Class B state tournament at Garrison.

Northwoods League: Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, July 28

American Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at West Fargo: elimination games (1/4 p.m.), winner’s bracket (7 p.m.); Class B state tournament at Garrison.

Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, July 29

American Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at West Fargo: 2/5 p.m.; Class A state tournament at Watford City:  Game 1: West No. 1 Williston Oilers vs. No. 4 East Wahpeton, 10 a.m.; Game 2: No. 2 East Casselton vs. No. 3 West Bismarck Senators, 3 p.m.; Game 3: No. 2 West Bismarck Reps vs. No. 3 East Fargo Jets, 12:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 1 East Kindred vs. No. 4 West Watford City, 7 p.m.Class B state tournament at Garrison.

Auto racing: Governors Cup, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia

9 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at L.A. Dodgers

TBT BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — The Nerd Team vs. Blue Collar U, Round of 16, Syracuse, N.Y.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Bleed Green vs. Aftershocks, Round of 16, Wichita, Kan.

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Monday & Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Atlanta, Umag, Kitzbuhel; WTA: Prague, Warsaw, Early tounds

 

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Laura Kraft of Jamestown won her third straight North Dakota women’s state stroke play tournament title at Hillcrest Golf Course, shooting a two-day total of 148. Theresa Burns of Bismarck was second with a 156. Katie Nelson (157), Annie Nelson (163) and McKenzie McMillan (164) – all of Bismarck – rounded out the top five at the Jamestown course.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): A grand slam by Nick Seifert was just the shot in the arm the Bismarck Senators needed after surrendering an ivy-assisted, inside-the-park home run to the Fargo Sox, as the Senators went on to beat the Sox 14-8. The win put the Senators into the championship game which would be a rematch against the Sox, who defeated Dickinson 8-6 in the loser-out game later in the day.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): The Bismarck Scarlets were the beneficiaries of 13 walks as they went on to post a 19-1 four-inning victory over Mott, raising their record to 15-6. Mark Huisman allowed a trio of hits and two walks to earn the win. Tim Wolf and Mike Fordyce led Bismarck’s offense with a pair of hits apiece.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Hank Aaron, George Brett, Miguel Cabrera, Willie Mays and Stan Musial.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

