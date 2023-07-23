MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, July 24

Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at Dickinson.

Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Tuesday, July 25

Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at Dickinson.

Northwoods League: Great Lakes All-Star Game at Traverse City, Mich.

Wednesday, July 26

Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at Dickinson; Class B state tournament at Carrington.

Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, July 27

Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at Dickinson; Class B state tournament at Carrington.

Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, July 28

Auto racing: Governors Cup night 1, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.

Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at Dickinson; Class A state tournament at Kindred.; Class B state tournament at Carrington.

Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Seattle at Minnesota

TV TODAY

CRICKET

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — MLC: San Francisco vs. Texas

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Detroit

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Washington OR Kansas City at Cleveland

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at L.A. Dodgers OR St. Louis at Arizona

RODEO

9 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Teams: The Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cheyenne, Wyo.

WOMEN’S SOCCER WORLD CUP

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — Germany vs. Morocco, Group H

6 a.m.

FS1 — Brazil vs. Panama, Group F

9 p.m.

FS1 — Colombia vs. South Korea, Group H

12:30 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

FS1 — New Zealand vs. Philippines, Group A

3 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

FS1 — Switzerland vs. Norway, Group A

TBT BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: The Nerd Team vs. Happy Valley Hoopers, First Round

6 p.m.

ESPNU — TBT Tournament: Team Gibson vs. Boeheim’s Army Syracuse, First Round

8 p.m.

ESPNU — TBT Tournament: The Commonwealth vs. The Rhody Way, First Round

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Hamburg, Umag, Atlanta; WTA: Warsaw, Lausanne, Hamburg

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Hamburg, Umag, Atlanta; WTA: Warsaw, Lausanne, Hamburg

6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Atlanta

4 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Hamburg, Umag, Atlanta; WTA: Warsaw, Lausanne, Hamburg

5 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Hamburg, Umag, Atlanta; WTA: Warsaw, Lausanne, Hamburg

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Mandan’s Curt Zachmeier finished with a 3-2 record at 132 pounds at the Junior and Cadet Nationals wrestling tournament, while Tate Barnhardt (126 pounds) and Adam Blees (138), both of Bismarck, each went 4-2 in their respective weight classes.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Former Bismarck High hockey star Mike Peluso hit free agency after spending a pair of seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and their AHL affiliates, the Norfolk Admirals, and qualifying for Group VI unrestricted free agency as he had reached three years of pro experience and was over 25 years old. He would eventually spend one final year in organized hockey with the Philadelphia Phantoms and a single game with the Philadelphia Flyers the next season.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck’s Royals Class B Legion team powered up for eight runs in the bottom of the final inning to overtake Minot for the Mandan B Legion tournament title. The Royals played three straight games against Minot after a first-round 6-5 win over Dickinson, winning 6-2 in the semifinals, losing 1-0 in the first championship game and then winning 8-5 in the second championship game. Mike Stickel played a crucial rule for the Royals, pitching the first and fourth games and catching the rest.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The 1913 New York Giants and 1928 Cleveland Indians are believed to have tied for the record, with 14 hits apiece, against the Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals, respectively.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com.