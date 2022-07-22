 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff: July 23

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, July 23

American Legion baseball: Class AA tournament play-in games; Class A West Region tournament at Dwyer Field: loser out (11 a.m./1:30 p.m.); third place (4 p.m.); championship (6:30 p.m.).

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, July 24

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Detroit

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

FOX — NASCAR Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

3 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: From Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pocono Mountains 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

7 p.m.

CBS — SRX Series, Sharon Speedway, Hartford Township, Ohio

CYCLING

7 a.m.

NBC — Tour de France, Stage 20, 25-mile time trial, Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour, France

GOLF

8 a.m.

CNBC — LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, Third Round, Évian-les-Bains, France

11 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: Senior British Open, Third Round, Auchterarder, Scotland

11 a.m./2 p.m.

GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

4 p.m.

CNBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Haskell Invitational, Monmouth Park Racetrack, Oceanport, N.J.

LACROSSE

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Redwoods vs. Atlas, Fairfield, Conn.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox

3 p.m.

FS1 — Houston at Seattle

5 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Detroit

6 p.m.

FOX — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox

8 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Oakland

SOCCER

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Friendly: Manchester City vs. FC Bayern Munich, Green Bay, Wis.

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona, Las Vegas

TBT BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Round of 32, Syracuse, N.Y.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Round of 32, Syracuse, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

1/8 p.m.

NBC — World Championships: Day 9, Eugene, Ore.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: France vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal, Rotherham, England

 

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Adam Blees of Bismarck finished 4-2 at 113 pounds in the Cadet Greco-Roman competition in Fargo. Blees, Oakes’ Erik Loepp (2-2, 126 pounds) and West Fargo’s Weston Dobler were the only North Dakota wrestlers involved in the tournament to win two or more matches. Dobler earned All-America honors as he went 5-3 and placed eighth at 145 pounds.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Needing a new boys track and field head coach to replace the departing Ron Wingenbach, Century brought in Tim Jacobsen to lead its program. Jacobsen had served as assistant girls track coach and assistant football coach for Century the past two seasons. Jacobsen also served as head boys swimming coach for Century and Bismarck High School.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Gary Van Heuvelen ran his record to 8-1 and Bismarck completed its ninth straight Legion win with a 5-2 defeat of Jamestown. Bismarck improved to 27-8. Jamestown took an early 1-0 lead on a single by Al Kunick and a double from Sparky Johnson, but Bismarck answered. Van Heuvelen scored the tying run in the third. Craig Hessinger followed later in the inning with a two-run triple. Van Huevelen threw all nine innings, allowing seven hits and a walk while striking out three.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Ortiz, named David Arias at the time, signed with the Seattle Mariners as an amateur free agent in 1992.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

