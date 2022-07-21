 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff: July 22

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, July 22

American Legion baseball: Class A West Region tournament at Dwyer Field: loser out (11 a.m., 1:30 p.m.), semifinals (4/6:30 p.m.).

Auto racing: WISSOTA ROC Qualifier, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

American Legion baseball: Class AA tournament play-in games; Class A West Region tournament at Dwyer Field: state-qualifiers (11 a.m./1:30 p.m.); third place (4 p.m.); championship (6:30 p.m.).

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — Melbourne at Western

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Gold Coast at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Series: From Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

CFL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Edmonton

CYCLING

7 a.m.

USA — Tour de France, Stage 19, 117 miles, Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors, France

GOLF

4 a.m. (Friday & Saturday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, Second Round, Évian-les-Bains, France

6 a.m. (Friday & Saturday)

GOLF — Champions Tour: Senior British Open, Second Round, Auchterarder, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Second Round, Blaine, Minn.

5 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Girls' Junior Championship: Semifinals, Bowling Green, Ky.

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB BASEBALL

9 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at Seattle

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: Sweden vs. Belgium, Quarterfinal, Leigh, England

TBT BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — India Rising vs. Boeheim's Army, Round of 64, Syracuse, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

7:30 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 8 -- Eugene, Ore.

WNBA

7 p.m.

BSN — Connecticut at Minnesota

 

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The Mandan A’s swept the Dickinson Volunteers 14-10 and 5-2. Dylan Scherr (2-3, 3 R, RBI), Trever Leingang (2-4, 2 R, RBI), Matt Ziemann (2-3, 2B, R, RBI), and Levi Boehm (2-2, R, RBI) led the way in the opener. Trevor Muth and Zach Scott to cover seven innings on the mound in the first game for the A’s.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Dan Macintosh allowed only three hits and forced seven groundouts as the Bismarck Senators started off their 2002 Class A state Legion tournament in style with a 12-2 win over Dickinson. Macintosh added two hits and scored twice in the victory.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Defending state champion Lee Scharff of Jamestown retained his title in the Class A Capital City Open horseshoe tournament at Riverside Park by winning all six of his matches. Scharff, who had won a title all four years previously in which the tournament had been held, finished his 1972 title with a ringer percentage of 59.7 to outdistance the remainder of the field. Local talent did well in other classes. Bismarck’s Al Dutt won the Class B title, Gary Allmendinger won the Class D title, and Ralph Wheeler won the Class E crown.

TRIVIA ANSWER

309 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, one more than Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

