Morning Kickoff: July 22

MORNING KICKOFF
Friday, July 22
American Legion baseball: Class A West Region tournament at Dwyer Field: loser out (11 a.m., 1:30 p.m.), semifinals (4/6:30 p.m.).
Auto racing: WISSOTA ROC Qualifier, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
American Legion baseball: Class AA tournament play-in games; Class A West Region tournament at Dwyer Field: state-qualifiers (11 a.m./1:30 p.m.); third place (4 p.m.); championship (6:30 p.m.).
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — Melbourne at Western
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Gold Coast at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Series: From Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
CFL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Edmonton
CYCLING
7 a.m.
USA — Tour de France, Stage 19, 117 miles, Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors, France
GOLF
4 a.m. (Friday & Saturday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, Second Round, Évian-les-Bains, France
6 a.m. (Friday & Saturday)
GOLF — Champions Tour: Senior British Open, Second Round, Auchterarder, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Second Round, Blaine, Minn.
5 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Girls' Junior Championship: Semifinals, Bowling Green, Ky.
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB BASEBALL
9 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at Seattle
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: Sweden vs. Belgium, Quarterfinal, Leigh, England
TBT BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — India Rising vs. Boeheim's Army, Round of 64, Syracuse, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
7:30 p.m.
USA — World Championships: Day 8 -- Eugene, Ore.
WNBA
7 p.m.
BSN — Connecticut at Minnesota
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): The Mandan A’s swept the Dickinson Volunteers 14-10 and 5-2. Dylan Scherr (2-3, 3 R, RBI), Trever Leingang (2-4, 2 R, RBI), Matt Ziemann (2-3, 2B, R, RBI), and Levi Boehm (2-2, R, RBI) led the way in the opener. Trevor Muth and Zach Scott to cover seven innings on the mound in the first game for the A’s.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Dan Macintosh allowed only three hits and forced seven groundouts as the Bismarck Senators started off their 2002 Class A state Legion tournament in style with a 12-2 win over Dickinson. Macintosh added two hits and scored twice in the victory.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Defending state champion Lee Scharff of Jamestown retained his title in the Class A Capital City Open horseshoe tournament at Riverside Park by winning all six of his matches. Scharff, who had won a title all four years previously in which the tournament had been held, finished his 1972 title with a ringer percentage of 59.7 to outdistance the remainder of the field. Local talent did well in other classes. Bismarck’s Al Dutt won the Class B title, Gary Allmendinger won the Class D title, and Ralph Wheeler won the Class E crown.
TRIVIA ANSWER
309 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, one more than Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.
