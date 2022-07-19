Morning Kickoff: July 20

MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, July 20

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Grand Forks, 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 21

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at West Fargo, 5:30 p.m.; Class A West Region tournament at Dwyer Field: No. 2 Bismarck Senators vs. No. 7 Jamestown Blues, 11 a.m.; No. 6 Minot Metros vs. No. 3 Bismarck Reps, 1:30 p.m.; No. 8 Dickinson Volunteers/No. 9 Watford City Walleye winner vs. No. 1 Mandan A’s, 4 p.m.; No. 5 Williston Oilers vs. No. 4 Bismarck Capitals, 6:30 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 22

American Legion baseball: Class A West Region tournament at Dwyer Field: loser out (11 a.m., 1:30 p.m.), semifinals (4/6:30 p.m.).

Auto racing: WISSOTA ROC Qualifier, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

12 and 2:30 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – District 1 Tournament, Hettinger

TV TODAY

AWARDS SHOW

7 p.m.

ABC — 2022 ESPYS: From Los Angeles

CYCLING

7 a.m.

USA — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 17, 81 miles, Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes, France

GOLF

4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

SOCCER

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Phoenix Rising FC at Louisville City FC

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. Club América, Houston

WOMEN’S SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: England vs. Spain, Quarterfinal, Brighton and Hove, England

6:50 p.m.

FS1 — America Cup First Round: Colombia vs. Chile, Group A, Armenia, Colombia

TBT BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — HBCUnited vs. Americana for Autism, Round of 16, New York

TRACK AND FIELD

6:30 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 6 -- Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The University of North Dakota added a trio of new coaches to its football staff. Wes Nurse joined UND after a season coaching UC Davis’ cornerbacks and was hired to coach the same position for UND. Kyle Myers, a volunteer assistant at UND previously, returned to the school after serving as a defensive coordinator at Northland to coach UND’s outside linebackers. The third and final addition to the coaching roster was Jeff Richter, a former player for UND set to coach tight ends.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Fargo-Moorhead-area swimmers dominated the top of the Prairie Rose State Games swimming events. Mariana Reopelle, Ashley Reiter, Julia Peterson, Joslyn Fellbaum, Aly Holland, took first-place finishes in various events. Pat Leno (50 free, 46-55 division), Rosie Thompson (50 breaststroke, 46-55 division), and Sara Pfau (100 breaststroke, 18-year old division) were among the Bismarck swimmers who claimed first-place finishes on the day.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): George Cram Jr. ended Steve Woodcox’s bid for a threepeat in the Bismarck Elks golf tournament. Woodcox finished the tournament with consolation honors in the championship flight, knocking off Terry Richards in a one-hole playoff. Cram defeated Rollie Grenz 1-up for the championship. On the women’s side, Carol Martinsen, Helen Huseby, Jenny Moum, and Ann Bergley won flight championships.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Kirby Puckett was MVP of the 1993 All-Star Game at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)