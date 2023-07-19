MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, July 20

Legion baseball: Class A West Division tournament at Memorial Ballpark, Mandan: No. 1 Bismarck Senators vs. Williston Oilers/Minot Metros 11 a.m.; No. 6 Watford City Walleyes vs. No. 3 Bismarck Reps, 1:30 p.m.; No. 2 Dickinson Volunteers vs. Jamestown Blues/Beulah Cyclones Winner, 4 p.m.; No. 5 Mandan A’s vs. No. 4 Bismarck Capitals, 6:30 p.m.; Class B District 6 tournament at Hazen.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Minot, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 21

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Golf: NDGA Match Play Championship at Jamestown Country Club.

Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Williston (2), 5 p.m.; Class A West Division tournament at Memorial Ballpark, Mandan: loser out (11 a.m./1:30 p.m.); semifinals (4/6:30 p.m.).

Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, July 22

Golf: NDGA Match Play Championship at Jamestown Country Club.

Legion baseball: Class A West Division tournament at Memorial Ballpark, Mandan: state qualifiers (11 a.m./1:30 p.m.); third place (4 p.m.); championship (6:30 p.m.).

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Brett Koch connected for a solo home run for Beulah in its 5-4 Legion baseball win over Washburn. Trevor Zacher went the distance on the mound, allowing four runs on seven hits to get the win. Evan Eberle went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Washburn.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): The Hope Through Hoops Basketball Tour 2003 made the first of three stops in Mandan. A team of local high school players defeated the Bosnian Select Team, 83-78. Weston Dressler and Brian Holzer paced the Bismarck-Mandan All-Stars with 13 points each. Mirnes Islamovic led all players with 34 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Center pitcher Bob Manz struck out 13 batters in a nine-inning, complete-game victory over Washburn. Center scored 11 runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 3-all tie before winning, 14-6. Bruce Berger had three hits and five runs batted in for Center. Dwight Larson clubbed a home run and had three RBIs for Washburn.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Rory McIlroy won the 2014 British Open at Royal Liverpool by two strokes over Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia.

