Morning Kickoff: July 2

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, July 2
Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 3
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs at Mandan Chiefs, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Reps at Mandan A’s, Memorial Ballpark.
Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, July 4
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs at Mandan Chiefs, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Reps at Mandan A’s, Memorial Ballpark.
Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 1:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Baltimore at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: West Coast at Richmond
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
2 p.m.
NBC — AMA Lucas Oil Series: From Buchanan, Mich.
7 p.m.
CBS — SRX Series, Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, Conn.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
CBS — Week 3: Power vs. Enemies, Killer 3's vs. Tri State, Triplets vs. Ball Hogs
CFL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Montreal at Saskatchewan
CYCLING
7 a.m.
USA — Tour de France, Stage 2, 125.5 miles, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark
GOLF
12/2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Belmont Park, San Diego
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSN — Tampa Bay at Toronto
3 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Seattle
6 p.m.
FOX — Boston at Chicago Cubs
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, San Francisco
TENNIS
7 a.m./12 p.m.
ESPN/ABC — Wimbledon, Third Round, London
WNBA
12 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix at Chicago
2 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Todd Schmitz was named an assistant women’s coach on the U.S. Olympic swimming team. Schmitz, a graduate of Century High School, was one of three assistants for the women’s team. Previously, Schmitz was coaching the Colorado Stars swim team.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Mandan Rodeo Committee put some teeth behind the claim that it had the biggest rodeo in North Dakota when it turned pro and partnered with the PRCA. The additional cowboys that began competing in Mandan’s rodeo were Killdeer bareback rider Larry Sandvick, championship team ropers Speed Williams and Rich Skelton, steer wrestler Teddy Johnson and South Dakota cowboys Mark and Marvin Garret, both of whom were well-known in North Dakota rodeo circles.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): A disagreement over strikes in the top of the first sent Minot center fielder Steve Bovee to the showers early, and Mandan took advantage of replacement outfielder Todd Bodine, who made two errors that allowed Mandan’s winning runs to score in a 4-3 Legion victor6. The dramatics from Bovee nearly, but didn’t quite, outshine Mandan pitcher Jim Gronowski, who dominated in his second outing off the injured list by tossing all nine innings. Gronowski allowed just three hits and a single earned run to notch his first win of the season.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Dikembe Mutombo (1995, 1997, 1998, 2001) and Ben Wallace (2002, 2003, 2005, 2006) each won the award four times.
