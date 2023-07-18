MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, July 19

Legion baseball: Minot at Bismarck Governors (2), 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Class A West Region Tournament, Play-in games: No. 8 Williston Oilers vs. No. 9 Minot Metros, 4 p.m.; No. 7 Jamestown Blues vs. No. 10 Beulah Cyclones, 6:30 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, July 20

Legion baseball: Class A West Division tournament at Memorial Ballpark, Mandan: No. 1 Bismarck Senators vs. Williston Oilers/Minot Metros 11 a.m.; No. 6 Watford City Walleyes vs. No. 3 Bismarck Reps, 1:30 p.m.; No. 2 Dickinson Volunteers vs. Jamestown Blues/Beulah Cyclones Winner, 4 p.m.; No. 5 Mandan A’s vs. No. 4 Bismarck Capitals, 6:30 p.m.; Class B District 6 tournament at Hazen.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Minot, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 21

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Golf: NDGA Match Play Championship at Jamestown Country Club.

Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Williston (2), 5 p.m.; Class A West Division tournament at Memorial Ballpark, Mandan: loser out (11 a.m./1:30 p.m.); semifinals (4/6:30 p.m.).

Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KDKT -- Beulah vs. Jamestown

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2:40 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Seattle

TV TODAY

3ICE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Team Bourque vs. Team LeClair, Team Carbonneau vs. Team Johnston, Consolation & Final

CYCLING

5 a.m.

PEACOCK — Tour de France, Stage 17, 103 miles

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Great Lakes Bay Invitational, First round, Midland, Texas

3 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — British Open, First Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore

2:40 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Seattle

6 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels

SOCCER

8 a.m.

ESPN2 — Friendly: Manchester United vs. Olympique Lyon

7 p.m.

ESPN — Florida Cup: Chelsea vs. Wrexham, Final, Chapel Hill, N.C.

SOCCER

3 a.m. (Thursday)

FOX — World Cup: New Zealand vs. Norway, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand

5 a.m. (Thursday)

FOX — World Cup: Australia vs. Ireland, Group B, Sydney

TENNIS

3:30 a.m. (Wednesday and Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP: Newport, Bastad, Budapest; WTA, Palermo, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Riley Blankenship of Killdeer posted the top bullriding score at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Blankenship’s mark of 79 was the leading score through three rounds of action. Jordyn Schaefer’s time of 2.47 seconds in breakaway roping led the field as well.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Hank Berry of Sidney, Montana, won the Dakota Classic Modified Tour on the fial stop of the circuit in Mandan. Berry did not win the feature, rookie Dean Malstedt of Mason City, Iowa did, but Berry came into the night with a 14-point lead and his heat win sealed the deal. Jeff Decker of Dickinson placed second.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): 1973: Brad Wilson won the 9-and-under baseball throw (173-9), Tracy Kubik crossed first in the 220 run in the 10-11 junior category (33.8 seconds) and Tony Tello placed first in the senior long jump (18-9 inches) at the North Dakota Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic track meet. Over 350 youth athletes competed in the meet, which was held in Bismarck. Winners advanced to the AAU Junior Olympics meet in Montana.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Justin Upton (325) and B.J. Upton (164) combined for 489 home runs, three more than Joe DiMaggio (361) and Vince DiMaggio (125).

