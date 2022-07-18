Morning Kickoff: July 19

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, July 19

American Legion baseball: Dickinson at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Northwoods League: All-Star Game at Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20

American Legion baseball: Minot at Bismarck Governors, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan Chiefs at Grand Forks, 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 21

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at West Fargo, 5:30 p.m.; Class A West Region tournament at Dwyer Field: No. 2 Bismarck Senators vs. No. 7 Jamestown Blues, 11 a.m.; No. 6 Minot Metros vs. No. 3 Bismarck Reps, 1:30 p.m.; No. 8 Dickinson Volunteers/No. 9 Watford City Walleye winner vs. No. 1 Mandan A’s, 4 p.m.; No. 5 Williston Oilers vs. No. 4 Bismarck Capitals, 6:30 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 22

American Legion baseball: Class A West Region tournament at Dwyer Field: loser out (11 a.m., 1:30 p.m.), semifinals (4/6:30 p.m.).

Auto racing: WISSOTA ROC Qualifier, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

4 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) -- District 1 Tournament, Hettinger

TV TODAY

CYCLING

7 a.m.

USA — Tour de France, Stage 16, 111 miles, Carcassonne to Foix, France

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FOX — All-Star Game: American League vs. National League, Los Angeles

TBT BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Team Arkansas vs. Gutter Cats, Round of 16, Omaha, Neb.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBD, Round of 32, Albuquerque, N.M.

TENNIS

3:30 a.m. (Monday & Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Hamburg; ATP: Gstaad; WTA: Palermo, Early rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

10:35 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 5 -- Evening Session, Eugene, Ore. (Taped)

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Mandan’s Dwight Mack bashed three-run home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to push Mandan over Dickinson, 6-4. Tanner Schaf pitched a complete game for the Chiefs, striking out three and scattering 10 hits and a walk as Dickinson scored all four of its runs in the top of the third. Dickinson pitcher Mason Schiff pitched a no-hitter through six innings before being taken out of the game. Mandan scored all six of its runs in the eighth and ninth innings.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Brian Tschider and Parker Dire had a spirited competition for the final qualifying spot for the Big I national tournament. The duo was competing in the state Independent Insurance Agents Junior Classic tournament. Tschider came in front, dropping a 12-foot putt to finish with a final-round 74 to take second place and the second of two qualifying spots.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Mandan got a two-hit shutout from pitcher Dave Froelich to earn a split with Williston. Williston won the opener 4-3. Froelich led his team to a 2-0 win in the nightcap. Mandan’s only two runs of the second game came on a single by Mike Schuch, an RBI double by Al Wetsch, and an RBI single from Craig Stenslie.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The 1975 Cincinnati Reds and 1935 Detroit Tigers each won 10 in a row heading into the All-Star break.

