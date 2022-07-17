Morning Kickoff: July 18

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, July 18

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Bismarck Governors, 7:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Tuesday, July 19

American Legion baseball: Dickinson at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Northwoods League: All-Star Game at Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20

American Legion baseball: Minot at Bismarck Governors, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan Chiefs at Grand Forks, 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 21

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at West Fargo, 5:30 p.m.; Class A West Region tournament at Dwyer Field.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 22

American Legion baseball: Class A West Region tournament at Dwyer Field.

Auto racing: WISSOTA ROC Qualifier, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

4 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – District 1 Tournament, at Hettinger

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Home Run Derby: From Los Angeles

WOMEN’S SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Italy vs. Belgium, Group D, Manchester, England

3:55 p.m.

FS1 — America Cup First Round: Venezuela Vs. Brazil, Group B, Armenia, Colombia

6:50 p.m.

FS1 — America Cup First Round: Peru vs. Uruguay, Group B, Armenia, Colombia

TBT BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Sweet Home Alabama vs. Zip 'Em Up, Round of 64, Cincinnati

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Panamaniacs vs. Enchantment, Round of 64, Albuquerque, N.M.

TENNIS

3:30 a.m. (Monday & Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Hamburg; ATP: Gstaad; WTA: Palermo, Early rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

8 a.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 4 -- Women's Marathon, Eugene, Ore.

10:30 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 4 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore. (Taped)

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): One big inning was all the Bismarck Reps needed as they defeated the Fargo Jets 6-4 in their winner-take-all championship game for the 2012 Senior Babe Ruth title. Bismarck put up a six spot in the fourth inning, courtesy of doubles by Kole Bauer, Brandon Gieszler and Jared Spooner, singles by Jake Brucker, Quinn Irey, and James Kost, and a few miscues by the Jets. Kost and reliever Nate Dinga combined to allow four runs on eight hits on the mound.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): State track champion Tavis Freidt of Mandan signed a letter of intent to compete in track at the University of Mary. Freidt won the Class A boys 300-meter hurdles race and took home gold in the pole vault as well. Freidt also placed second in the 110 hurdles. Freidt was named co-senior athlete of the year for the West Region for his efforts.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Jan Berquist of Tioga won the North Dakota women’s sand green golf tournament for the third year in a row, defeating Ruth Litke of Fessenden one up in the final. Berquist was also the medalist with a 41 in the 19th annual tournament, which saw 37 women compete.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Carl Lewis, Leroy Burrell and Dennis Mitchell went 1-2-3 in the 100 meters at the World Championships in 1991 in Tokyo.

