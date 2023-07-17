MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, July 18

Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Dickinson (2), 6 p.m.; Williston at Mandan Chiefs (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Class B District 6 tournament at Hazen.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 pm.

Wednesday, July 19

Legion baseball: Minot at Bismarck Governors (2), 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Class A West Region Tournament, Play-in games: No. 8 Williston Oilers vs. No. 9 Minot Metros, 4 p.m.; No. 7 Jamestown Blues vs. No. 10 Beulah Cyclones, 6:30 p.m.; Class B District 6 tournament at Hazen.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, July 20

Legion baseball: Class A West Division tournament at Memorial Ballpark, Mandan: No. 1 Bismarck Senators vs. Williston Oilers/Minot Metros 11 a.m.; No. 6 Watford City Walleyes vs. No. 3 Bismarck Reps, 1:30 p.m.; No. 2 Dickinson Volunteers vs. Jamestown Blues/Beulah Cyclones Winner, 4 p.m.; No. 5 Mandan A’s vs. No. 4 Bismarck Capitals, 6:30 p.m.; Class B District 6 tournament at Hazen.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Minot, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 21

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Golf: NDGA Match Play Championship at Jamestown Country Club.

Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Williston (2), 5 p.m.; Class A West Division tournament at Memorial Ballpark, Mandan: loser out (11 a.m./1:30 p.m.); semifinals (4/6:30 p.m.).

Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8:40 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Seattle

TV TODAY

CYCLING

5:50 a.m.

PEACOCK — Tour de France, Stage 16 -- Individual Time-Trial, 14 miles

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

TBS — L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore

8:30 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Seattle

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels

TENNIS

3:30 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Newport, Bastad, Budapest; WTA, Palermo, Early rounds

WNBA

6 p.m.

BSN Extra — Minnesota at Atlanta

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Connecticut at Phoenix

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Kole Bauer homered, singled and had five runs batted in for the Bismarck Governors in their 11-2 road win over Dickinson. Brandon Gieszler added three RBIs for the Govs. Josh Seibel and Zach Schuchard combined to throw all nine innings, allowing just four hits. Dylan Skabo had half of Dickinson’s hit total.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Minot’s Tyler Bakke shot a 69 to lead by two strokes after the first round of the North Dakota Independent Insurance Agent Junior Classic tournament at Riverwood Golf Course. Milnor’s Justin Jenkins shot a 71 to trail by a pair of strokes. Bismarck golfers Chris Hulm and Erik Gress each carded 72s.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Tim Ehli of Bismarck was named the junior division outstanding wrestler at the United State Wrestling Federation national tournament at Bismarck Junior College. Ehli won the 154-pound class with three pins. Other Bismarck champions were David Reimnitz (105.5), Rich Patchen (114.5), Doug Weisz (123), Mark Reimnitz (143) and heavyweight Richard Schmaltz.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Dick Radatz had 183 strikeout as a reliever for the Boston Red Sox in 1964. Radatz also fanned 162 in 1963 with Boston. Mark Eichhorn ranks second on the list, striking out 166 batters for the Toronto Blue Jays in 1986.

