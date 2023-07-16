MORNING KICKOFF
Monday, July 17
Legion baseball: Williston at Bismarck Governors (2), 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Class B District 6 tournament at Hazen.
Tuesday, July 18
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Dickinson (2), 6 p.m.; Williston at Mandan Chiefs (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Class B District 6 tournament at Hazen.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 pm.
Wednesday, July 19
Legion baseball: Minot at Bismarck Governors (2), 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Class B District 6 tournament at Hazen.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, July 20
Legion baseball: Jamestown at Mandan Chiefs (nine-inning game), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Class A West Division tournament at Memorial Ballpark, Mandan; Class B District 6 tournament at Hazen.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Minot, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, July 21
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
Golf: NDGA Match Play Championship at Jamestown Country Club.
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Williston (2), 5 p.m.; Class A West Division tournament at Memorial Ballpark, Mandan
Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
LEGION BASEBALL
10 a.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Class B Region 1 Tournament
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8:40 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Seattle
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: From New Hampshire Motor Speedway
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida Rebels 17U vs. Team Thrill 17U
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Strive for Greatness 16U vs. Nightrydas 16U
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Vegas Elite 17U vs. Paul George Elite 17U
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida Rebels 16U vs. Phenom United 16U
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore
8:30 p.m.
BSN/FS1 — Minnesota at Seattle
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
8 p.m.
ESPN — Championship, Las Vegas
TENNIS
3:30 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)
TENNIS — ATP: Newport, Bastad, Budapest; WTA, Palermo, Early rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Ben Aberle went 4-for-4 to lead a 15-hit Reps attack in a 12-6 win over the Capitals in Legion baseball. Cyril Nagurski and Alex Seibel added two hits each for the Reps. The Capitals were led by Zac Martin’s 3-for-4 performance at the plate. Jaxon Ford contributed two hits, including a double.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Kendra Grubb of Shiloh Christian scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Class B All-Stars in a 76-62 win over the Class A team in Bismarck. Lori Fry added 10 points for the Class B squad. Miranda Boepple’s eight points were a team-best for the Class girls.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Mandan named Myron Hurlburt as its new wrestling coach. Hurlburt was originally hired as an assistant coach in both football and wrestling. Hurlburt replaces Roger Erickson, who resigned after the season.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Rory McIlroy won the U.S. Open in 2011 at Congressional Country Club in Washington, D.C., the British Open in 2014 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Merseyside, England, and the Scottish Open on Sunday at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick in Gullane, Scotland.
