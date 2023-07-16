MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, July 17

Legion baseball: Williston at Bismarck Governors (2), 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Class B District 6 tournament at Hazen.

Tuesday, July 18

Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Dickinson (2), 6 p.m.; Williston at Mandan Chiefs (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Class B District 6 tournament at Hazen.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 pm.

Wednesday, July 19

Legion baseball: Minot at Bismarck Governors (2), 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Class B District 6 tournament at Hazen.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, July 20

Legion baseball: Jamestown at Mandan Chiefs (nine-inning game), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Class A West Division tournament at Memorial Ballpark, Mandan; Class B District 6 tournament at Hazen.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Minot, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 21

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Golf: NDGA Match Play Championship at Jamestown Country Club.

Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Williston (2), 5 p.m.; Class A West Division tournament at Memorial Ballpark, Mandan

Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

LEGION BASEBALL

10 a.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Class B Region 1 Tournament

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8:40 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Seattle

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: From New Hampshire Motor Speedway

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida Rebels 17U vs. Team Thrill 17U

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Strive for Greatness 16U vs. Nightrydas 16U

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vegas Elite 17U vs. Paul George Elite 17U

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida Rebels 16U vs. Phenom United 16U

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore

8:30 p.m.

BSN/FS1 — Minnesota at Seattle

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

8 p.m.

ESPN — Championship, Las Vegas

TENNIS

3:30 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Newport, Bastad, Budapest; WTA, Palermo, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Ben Aberle went 4-for-4 to lead a 15-hit Reps attack in a 12-6 win over the Capitals in Legion baseball. Cyril Nagurski and Alex Seibel added two hits each for the Reps. The Capitals were led by Zac Martin’s 3-for-4 performance at the plate. Jaxon Ford contributed two hits, including a double.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Kendra Grubb of Shiloh Christian scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Class B All-Stars in a 76-62 win over the Class A team in Bismarck. Lori Fry added 10 points for the Class B squad. Miranda Boepple’s eight points were a team-best for the Class girls.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Mandan named Myron Hurlburt as its new wrestling coach. Hurlburt was originally hired as an assistant coach in both football and wrestling. Hurlburt replaces Roger Erickson, who resigned after the season.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Rory McIlroy won the U.S. Open in 2011 at Congressional Country Club in Washington, D.C., the British Open in 2014 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Merseyside, England, and the Scottish Open on Sunday at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick in Gullane, Scotland.

