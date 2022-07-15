Morning Kickoff: July 16

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, July 16
Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, July 17
American Legion baseball: Jamestown at Bismarck Governors, 5/7 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Capitals at Bismarck Reps, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 5:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
11 p.m.
CBS — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: New York City ePrix, Round 11
1:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From New Hampshire Motor Speedway
7 p.m.
CBS — SRX Series, I-55 Raceway, Pevely, Mo.
CYCLING
7 a.m.
USA — Tour de France, Stage 14, 121 miles, Saint-Étienne to Mende, France
GOLF
4 a.m./6 a.m. (Saturday & Sunday)
USA/NBC — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland
3 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round, Midland, Mich.
LACROSSE
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — PLL All-Star Game: Team Farrell vs. Team Baptiste, Foxborough, Mass.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSN – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
3 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at Cleveland
6 p.m.
FOX — Boston at N.Y. Yankees
9 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
5 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis vs. San Antonio, Final Round, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn vs. Boston, Final Round, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — L.A. Lakers vs. Dallas, Final Round, Las Vegas
WOMEN’S SOCCER
1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Denmark vs. Spain, Group B, Brentford, England
TBT BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Rucker Park Regional: Peacock Nation vs. Autism Army, Round of 64, New York
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Rucker Park Regional: Hoopville vs. YGC, Round of 64, New York
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Omaha Regional: Team Overtime vs. Blue Crew, Round of 64, Omaha, Neb.
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m./7 p.m.
NBC — World Championships: Day 2 -- Early Session, Eugene, Ore.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Chris Klym tossed a one-hitter for the Bismarck Reps as they eliminated Williston 3-2 from the Senior Babe Ruth state tournament, putting the Reps in the championship round against the Fargo Jets. Kyler Olson followed Klym’s gem with one of his own, tossing a three-hitter as the Reps beat the Jets 2-1 to force a winner-take-all championship game. Bismarck scored the winning run against Fargo in the bottom of the seventh. Brandon Gieszler came home on a wild third strike pitch with one out.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Mandan swept Dickinson 5-4 and 5-3 in an American Legion doubleheader. The long ball was working in Mandan’s favor. Andy Sackman, Tate Meyhoff, and Aaron Boyer all went deep for the Chiefs. Dickinson’s Tyler Frenzel went deep for Dickinson.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck golfer Lee DeForest fired a 27-hole total of 108 to capture championship honors in the Mandan Invitational. DeForest edged fellow Bismarck golfer Steve Woodcox by one stroke. In the third flight, Red Austin beat Gary Buck with an extra hole, and Pat O’Neil needed a 19th hole to defeat John Curry in the fifth flight.
TRIVIA ANSWER
1980 -- Ken Griffey Sr. was MVP in the National Leauge's 4-2 win.
