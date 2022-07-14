Morning Kickoff: July 15

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, July 15

American Legion baseball: Pierre, S.D. at Bismarck Governors, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Senators at Watford City; Dickinson at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 16

Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, July 17

American Legion baseball: Jamestown at Bismarck Governors, 1 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Capitals at Bismarck Reps, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 5:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

5 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Hazen at Beulah

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago at Minnesota

TV TODAY

BOXING

8 p.m.

ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla (Junior-Welterweights)

CYCLING

2 p.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, 120 miles, Bourg-d'Oisans to Saint-Etienne, France

GOLF

3 a.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Third Round

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round

4 a.m. (Friday and Saturday)

USA — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs

6 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees OR Kansas City at Toronto

7 p.m.

BSN — Chicago at Minnesota

WOMEN’S SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Norway, Group A

3:45 p.m.

FS2 — The America Cup First Round: Argentina vs. Uruguay, Group B

6:50 p.m.

FS1 — The America Cup First Round: Peru vs. Venezuela, Group B

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport (ATP); Bastad (ATP); Lausanne (WTA); Budapest (WTA), Quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Friday and Saturday)

TENNIS — Newport (ATP); Bastad (ATP); Lausanne (WTA); Budapest (WTA), Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

7 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 1 - Evening Session

WATER POLO

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — USAWP National Team: U.S. vs. Italy

WNBA

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at Indiana

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The North Dakota Sports Hall of Fame inducted three members into its ranks, with former MLB players Darin Erstad and Rick Helling joining legendary high school basketball coach Ed Beyer in the induction ceremony. Erstad was a longtime member of the Los Angeles Angels, being selected for the all-star game, winning a gold glove, and was part of the team’s 2002 World Series title. Helling pitched in the MLB for 13 years across five teams. Helling won 20 games with the Texas Rangers in 1998 and won a pair of World Series rings with the Florida Marlins. Beyer coached the Hillsboro boys basketball team for nearly four decades and retired as the winningest boys coach in North Dakota history.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Two Bismarck athletes and a coach were selected to participate in the Special Olympics World Summer Games in 2003 in Dublin, Ireland. Ray Carlson and Thomas Robinson would compete in unified volleyball, while Pam Dohn would help coach the team. The three are among 22 North Dakotans who were chosen to participate in the games, including Chad Bjorness and Ken Stockert of Dickinson.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Curt Seibel took over as Bismarck’s superintendent of Parks and Recreation after the retirement of 26-year veteran George Schaumberg. Seibel entered the post after serving as coordinator and state liaison officer of the North Dakota Outdoor Recreation Agency. His first projects were targeted towards the baseball fields, including tearing out the old dugout footings, enlarging the playing area, and making everything look better, and renovating the Elks Swimming Pool.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Otto Porter Jr., who signed a four-year, $107 million offer sheet with the Brooklyn Nets in 2017 which was eventually matched by the Washington Wizards, Porter Jr.'s original team.

