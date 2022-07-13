Morning Kickoff: July 14

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, July 14

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Fargo Post 2, 5 p.m.; Jamestown at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Scarlets at Hettinger, 5 p.m.; Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

Auto racing: Dakota Classic Modified Tour, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 15

American Legion baseball: Pierre, S.D. at Bismarck Governors, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Senators at Watford City; Dickinson at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

TV TODAY

GOLF

3 a.m. (Thursday & Friday)

USA — PGA Tour: Open Championship, First Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Second Round, Midland, Mich.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, First Round, Truckee, Calif.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Miami

2 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at Colorado

6 p.m.

ESPN — The Home Run Derby Bracket Show

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis

6:40 p.m.

BSN – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

9 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at San Francisco

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlanta vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Charlotte, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn vs. Minnesota, Las Vegas

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Newport & Bastad; WTA: Lausanne & Budapest, Early rounds/quarterfinals

WOMEN’S SOCCER

10:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Italy vs. Iceland, Group D, Manchester, England

3:55 p.m.

FS1 — America Cup First Round: Paraguay vs. Bolivia, Group A, Cali, Colombia

6:50 p.m.

FS1 — America Cup First Round: Chile vs. Ecuador, Group A, Cali, Colombia

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The New York Jets signed undrafted free agent Paul Cornick, an offensive tackle from North Dakota State. The 6-foot-6, 309-pound Cornick tried out for the Jets at one of their rookie minicamps. Cornick was an All-American player for the Bison as they won their first Football Championship Series title in 2011.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Despite dominating the Class AAA football landscape, Bismarck High had just one representative, Jeff Sprout, at the 2002 Shrine Bowl. Coach Mark Gibson was asked to coach, but was attending a wedding instead. Senior Player of the Year Greg Eslinger was unable to attend with the game coming too close to the start of fall training camp for the University of Minnesota. Also not in attendance were running back Derek Kinnischtzke, quarterback Mike Salwei and fullback-linebacker Elliott Piper, all of whom participated in the Badlands Bowl in mid-June.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck’s Legion team earned a doubleheader sweep against a pair of Billings teams, edging the Royals 8-6 and the Scarlets 9-4. Al Kunick and Randy Will picked up wins on the mound. Rob Montgomery had three hits and scored three runs in the game against the Royals. Al Dosch and Scott Hewitt had a trio of hits each in the nightcap.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Hideo Nomo led the American League with 220 strikeouts and 96 walks for the Boston Red Sox in 2001.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)